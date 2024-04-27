Highlights Cooper DeJean thrived at Iowa as an outside cornerback & excelled in his role.

DeJean's skill set aligns with safety traits, making him a potential fit for that position.

Teams need to determine DeJean's role early on, clarity is essential for maximizing his potential.

What started out as a bit has quickly turned into one of the most controversial topics in this draft cycle. Cooper DeJean was an All-American cornerback at Iowa and was viewed by many as a premier cornerback prospect in this year’s NFL Draft.

Initially, fans joked that he was more of a safety, as no white cornerback has started for an extended period of time on the outside since Jason Sehorn in the early 2000s.

However, this notion has gained credence in the months leading up to the draft, with many credible scouts projecting DeJean as a safety. In the end, the Philadelphia Eagles snagged the uber-athletic prospect to aid a leaky pass defense.

However, this recent movement begs the question: Is DeJean more apt for cornerback or safety in the NFL?

The Case for Corner

DeJean thrived as an outside cornerback at Iowa

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The fact of the matter is, Cooper DeJean has played cornerback for the last three years and has done so at a high level. This isn’t a fringe starter who made a couple of nice plays; DeJean was a consensus All-American this past season and a leader on Iowa’s stout defense.

Cooper DeJean College Stats Year Solo Comb INTs PDs 2021 3 4 0 0 2022 56 75 5 8 2023 26 41 2 5

With 630 snaps at outside corner to his name, according to PFF, moving DeJean from a position he played so well at the collegiate level would be counterintuitive.

DeJean, the safety, is more of a theory than an actual player. At Iowa, DeJean logged a single snap at safety, meaning he would have to learn an entirely new position. This isn’t to say he can’t do it, but it feels like a lot of extra work for a player who projects as a perfectly serviceable corner.

DeJean possesses most of the sought-after traits in a cornerback. He’s a great athlete with high-end straight-line speed and has excellent footwork and ball skills. In the modern NFL, most teams value cornerback over safety, so in a world where DeJean could potentially play either, it makes little sense to move him to a position of lower value, especially when he is inexperienced there.

The Case forSafety

DeJean's skill set projects cleanly to the safety position

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Although DeJean was an outstanding cornerback at Iowa, it would be disingenuous to pretend that he didn’t exhibit any safety-type traits. In Iowa’s zone-heavy scheme, DeJean played a lot of off-coverage and would read the quarterback’s eyes to make plays on the ball.

Additionally, DeJean was valuable in the run game and was one of the best tackling cornerbacks in college football. All of these attributes align with what NFL teams want from their safeties.

No one is denying that DeJean is an elite athlete. However, his film suggests he’s more of an explosive straight-line athlete than a lateral one. DeJean had issues flipping his hips on faster receivers, which made it hard for him to reverse his field.

This was most noticeable when facing stop or comeback routes, as once DeJean began to break downfield, he struggled to work his way back to the ball. In the grand scheme of things, these concerns seem nominal, but they shouldn’t be completely disregarded.

Because of his tackling and size, DeJean succeeding at safety is more than plausible. Without being left on an island, his stiffer hips and inexperience in press coverage won’t be as noticeable, and his instincts, ball skills, and tackling will still be on full display.

The Need for Clarity

Teams need to make up their minds on DeJean sooner rather than later

Mandatory Credit: Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ideally, DeJean will have a chance to prove himself at corner before being moved to safety. However, few teams can afford the luxury of selecting a player early without knowing his exact role. A team that is in dire need of a corner has little to gain from the possibility of moving DeJean to safety if he fails on the outside. Further, not every team that needs a corner also needs a safety.

Maybe a couple of years down the road, they can reevaluate his role, but on draft night there has to be a clear vision in place for DeJean. Gadget players on the defensive side of the ball seldom work, and moving someone around on a snap to snap basis makes things challenging for everyone involved.

Being projected as a first-round prospect at two different positions is a compliment, but it might feel like a backhanded one to DeJean. The position he’s played his entire adult life may not be his NFL designation. He has the athleticism and football IQ to adapt to life in the NFL, regardless of his position, but the lingering questions and doubts are likely to persist well beyond draft night.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.