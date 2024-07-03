Highlights D'Andre Swift faces competition from Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson in the Bears' backfield.

Swift's pass-catching talents may give him an edge in the competition.

While Swift is expected to start the 2024 season, Johnson could eventually take over if he performs better.

D'Andre Swift signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with the Chicago Bears, presumably making him the Bears starting RB in 2024 and beyond. At least, you would think, right?

Swift was the big splash in free agency for the Bears, even though it never seemed that running back was a major need. But, they signed the former Philadelphia Eagles running back quickly in free agency, giving him $14 million guaranteed. This is starting to feel like déjà vu, isn't it?

In 2023, former Eagles running back Miles Sanders signed a four-year deal worth $25.4 million with the Carolina Panthers. While the situations might be completely different, it's hard to look at this year's version of the story and assume it might play out differently. With two other talented running backs on the Bears, we shouldn't automatically assume that Swift will come in and run away from the starting job.

We've Seen It Before

Eagles RB Miles Sanders signed with the Panthers only to be faded out of offense

While they're different players, it's still concerning to see Miles Sanders fail within his first month in Carolina. A year later, the Eagles moved on from Swift, who signed a deal with the Bears. Recently, running backs have had tons of success behind the Eagles offensive line. You have to wonder if Swift was a product of the Eagles offensive line, which seems to be the case for Sanders.

D'Andre Swift vs. Miles Sanders Last Season in Philadelphia Player Rushing Yards Rushing TDs YPC Miles Sanders (2022) 1,269 11 4.9 D'Andre Swift (2023) 1,049 5 4.6

Sanders' 2022 season was more efficient and more productive, yet he couldn't find success after leaving Philadelphia. The first year of his contract in Carolina was dreadful, as it was his least efficient and least productive season. In fact, it was so bad that the Panthers took an early second-round draft pick on running back Jonathan Brooks.

Miles Sanders 2023 Season in Carolina Rushing Yards 432 Total TDs 1 YPC 3.3 Receiving Yards 154

Sanders had career-lows in rushing yards, touchdowns, and yards-per-carry. Only a year later, the former Eagles running back could be a cut candidate this offseason.

Competition In Bears Backfield

Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are both promising young running backs

This is where signing Swift never made sense in the first place. Yes, Khalil Herbert is set to become a free agent in 2024, but they just drafted Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Both players missed time last season, but were relatively efficient in the ground game.

The biggest difference between Swift and these two other running backs is Swift's ability as a pass catcher. While he wasn't as productive last season, Swift had three straight 300+ receiving yards seasons in Detroit before he was traded to the Eagles. It's assumed that the Bears will try to leverage that strength in Swift's game to give Caleb Williams a check-down option on offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2021, D'Andre Swift finished fifth among running backs in receiving yards with 452.

If the Bears really wanted a receiving back, they paid a lot of money for one. But we can't forget about Herbert and Johnson. Herbert's been really good between the tackles, while Johnson gives the Bears some size at the running back position, who can play on third down. Even if Swift is the starter, he won't receive the same number of touches that other workhorse running backs in the NFL get.

Who Will Be The Bears Starting RB?

Swift will start off the 2024 season as the starting running back, but will he last?

It would be a surprise if Swift wasn't the starting running back to kick off the 2024 season for the Bears. But that doesn't necessarily mean he will be the starter for the entire season. There's a chance this running back room is trimmed, as Herbert could be cut or traded as he enters the final year of his deal. Since he doesn't play special teams, the Bears could try to receive some draft capital in return.

Johnson is really the guy to look out for, as he averaged 5.6 YPC at Texas. His rookie year came with ups and downs, but his second season should be much more promising.

If Johnson can put in the work and take advantage of his opportunities with Swift as the lead back, he has the opportunity to dethrone Swift as the starting running back mid-season if Johnson's more productive and efficient.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.