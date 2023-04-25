Fernando Alonso has posted a TikTok video that has got supporters speculating that he is potentially dating American pop star Taylor Swift.

Alonso, who competes for the British car manufacturer Aston Martin, has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2023 Formula One season, in which he has finished third in all three races so far this year, and it looks as though he could challenge those at the top for the Drivers’ Championship.

However, during a reset in the F1 calendar, speculation has been mounting in the last few days of the Spaniard potentially dating Swift.

Is Fernando Alonso dating Taylor Swift?

Adding fuel to the fire, Alonso posted a TikTok video of him with Swift’s music Karma playing in the background.

Given that fans are well versed and can read between the lines, many of them reacted to the video on social media, saying that the caption and background music were hints of him potentially dating the American singer.

One said: “Fernando Alonso uploaded a TikTok with a Taylor Swift song. He definitely knows.”

Another tweeted: “It’s the wink.”

A third fan added: “Alexa. Play "I Think He Knows" by Taylor Swift.”

Someone else wrote: “Wouldn't expect Alonso to be the best driver on social media.”

Whilst a fifth commented: “Dude is playing into it. Media will definitely ask him about it on Thursday.”

Both Alonso & Swift have recently gone through a breakup

Unfortunately, Alonso told his supporters on social media that he had split from his long-term partner Andrea Schlager as he took to Instagram to reveal the news. Swift also split up with her partner Joe Alwyn, which is why people might be trying to put two and two together and speculate that the American might be dating the F1 star.

“We wanted to tell you that our relationship as a couple ended. We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection.

“As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other.

“We thought it is appropriate to share this as you have all been very supportive. Thanks for that. Love Fer & Andrea.”

The two-time world champion will inevitably be asked about his potential relationship with Swift, however, the Spaniard will be aiming to continue his brilliant start to the season with another strong podium finish as he gets ready for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which takes place in Baku this weekend.