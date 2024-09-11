Key Takeaways Amon-Ra St. Brown disappointed in Week 1 with only 4.3 PPR points.

St. Brown's previous production gives no reason to worry about him moving forward.

St. Brown remains a top-10 fantasy wide receiver in 2024.

NFL Fantasy Football managers are panicking after Amon-Ra St. Brown after his worst performance since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, when he left the game early. St. Brown was being drafted as a first round pick in fantasy drafts, yet he finished tied as the WR71 in Week 1.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 1 Statistics Targets 6 Receptions 3 Receiving Yards 13 Yards Per Reception 4.3 Fantasy Points 4.3

When you draft a player in the first round, you hope they will be your team's most productive player. That probably didn't happen this week.

Of the Detroit Lions pass-catchers on Sunday, St. Brown finished fourth in receptions and receiving yards. For a player who has been so productive, it was surprising to see this type of performance in what appeared to be an ideal matchup for the Lions' star wide receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Amon-Ra St. Brown finished third in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,515) in 2023.

Week 1 is over, but many fantasy football managers want to know if they should be worried about St. Brown's production moving forward.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Be Fine

Despite St. Brown's disappointing Week 1 performance, fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned with him moving forward.

It's understandable to be worried about St. Brown's production in Week 1, but he will be fine moving forward. Clearly, the Lions have the most confidence in their star wide receiver, so they gave him a hefty contract extension this offseason. One game won't change his status in this offense.

In Week 1, Jared Goff only threw the ball 28 times. That would be the fewest passing attempts for Goff since Week 13 last season against the New Orleans Saints. It's unlikely that this trend continues in the Lions' offense, where Goff finished with the second-most passing attempts in 2023 with 605.

You have to give credit to the Los Angeles Rams ' defense, who did a good job at limiting the Lions playmakers. However, that won't happen most weeks.

Lions Pass Catchers Fantasy Points vs. Rams Player Fantasy Points Scored Jameson Williams, WR 24.4 Sam LaPorta, TE 8.5 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB 17.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR 4.3 David Montgomery, RB 16.3

Not only did St. Brown struggle, but so did Sam LaPorta . Detroit focused on running the football in a game where they lost the time of possession battle, but this won't be the case every week. Expect St. Brown to bounce back.

Expectations From St. Brown Moving Forward

St. Brown remains a top-ten fantasy wide receiver throughout the rest of the 2024 season.

St. Brown was ranked as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver heading into the 2024 season, and his Week 1 performance won't change that. St. Brown finished as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver in the last two seasons. Nothing has changed about his situation in Detroit to think anything will change this season, as the offensive personnel and coordinator remained the same heading into this season.

Detroit has several favorable matchups coming up, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Arizona Cardinals , and Seattle Seahawks before their bye week. All of these teams are going to try and replicate what the Rams were able to do, but none of them have a cornerback who is capable of stopping St. Brown in the slot.

St. Brown is the Lions' most reliable wide receiver, and he will be heavily targeted over the rest of the season. If you're in a league where the fantasy manager who has St. Brown is looking to trade him, take advantage of the opportunity and buy low on an elite-level fantasy wide receiver.

As long as he stays healthy, his upside and floor remain the same throughout the rest of this season.

