Key Takeaways Jayden Reed is the standout receiver for the Packers and the go-to option for points.

Reed's versatility stands out, excelling as a rusher and receiver in multiple areas.

Reed's breakout performance indicates he is a cornerstone of the team's offensive plans.

The Green Bay Packers have one of the most loaded receiving rooms in the NFL. In 2023, they had one of the most balanced offensive attacks, as no player commanded more than 17% of the team’s targets, and they had six players with a target percentage above 7%. His talent, versatility, and role in the offense make him a must-have player for the 2024 NFL Fantasy Football season.

Among this crowded and talented group, Jayden Reed , a second-year player, has emerged as the standout option and the go-to receiver for the Packers when they need points the most. Reed, 24, led the Packers in many offensive categories in 2023 and had a great start to his 2024 campaign.

It is worth noting that the Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love sprained his MCL in Week 1 and will now miss a few weeks. In his absence, Malik Willis has been named the team’s starting quarterback. This will temporarily affect all of the Packers receivers' values; however, it shouldn’t change anything about their hierarchy.

Regardless, there is plenty of reason to believe that going forward, Reed will be the standout receiver for the Packers and the team’s WR to roster in fantasy.

Related Fantasy Football: Why Was Marvin Harrison Jr. Invisible in Week 1? After an offseason of hype, Marvin Harrison Jr. fell far short of expectations in his first game, leaving fantasy managers worried.

Jayden Reed is The Packers’ Best Receiver

He was the most consistent last year

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As you can see from the table below, Reed produced the most yards per game while only receiving the second most receptions. He also tied for the team lead in touchdown scores. It is also worth noting that Reed played 56% of the team's offensive snaps last season, which led the receiving corps.

Packers Receiving Stats (2023) Name Targets Receptions Yards Per Game Touchdowns Romeo Doubs 96 59 39.6 8 Jayden Reed 94 64 49.6 8 Christian Watson 53 28 46.9 5 Dontayvion Wicks 58 39 38.7 4 Luke Musgrave 46 34 32.0 1 Tucker Kraft 40 31 20.9 2

Another reason Reed is an extraordinary fantasy player is how much he has accomplished in such a short amount of time. Reed was a rookie last season and was able to put himself ahead of every other receiver on the team.

Now that he has had a full offseason under his belt, there is the potential that he has taken an even bigger step forward. For example, In Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, Reed made an emphatic statement, exploding for 33.1 fantasy points (PPR) and finishing as the overall WR1.

This breakout performance against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense could foreshadow what is to come, as Reed demonstrated that he is not only the most talented receiver on the Packers but also the most trusted by the coaching staff in key situations. His usage in critical moments indicates that the Packers view Reed as a cornerstone of their offensive game plan moving forward.

Jayden Reed Is The Most Versatile

He can be used in many different ways.

His versatility is one of the most compelling reasons to prioritize Reed in fantasy football. Last season, in addition to his great receiving fantasy output, Reed also produced as a rusher. In 2023, Reed rushed for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns.

This was by far the most used Packers receiver out of the backfield. This trend will continue in 2024, as in the first game of the season, Reed scored a fantastic 33-yard rushing touchdown.

On top of his ability to run the ball, Reed is also the most versatile receiver on the team regarding catching passes. All other receivers on the team have limitations, such as an inability to play out of the slot, an inability to get open deep, or an inability to rack up yards after the catch.

Reed is so well-rounded that he excels in all those areas and can be put in any spot on the field and succeed. Reed also has the best hands out of any receiver on the team, as he has consistently made tough grabs better than any of the other Packers.

Moreover, Reed is the most consistent receiver on the team against all different types of defenses. For example, Reed beat both man and zone coverage at incredible rates last season, while most of the other receivers had a special area in which they were called upon. For all these reasons, Reed is the most talented, versatile, and capable Packers receiver and is the one to roster going forward in the 2024 NFL season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.