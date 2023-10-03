Highlights Jordan Poole's move to the Washington Wizards provides him with an opportunity to showcase his star potential in the 2023-24 season.

A change of scenery might be just what the doctor ordered for scoring guard Jordan Poole. A 2022 NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors, Poole's 2022-23 season was mired by the practice incident with Draymond Green back in training camp. He played pretty well despite lingering chemistry issues on the team, but the writing was on the wall: someone between Green and Poole likely would not return to the Dubs the following year.

In a blockbuster deal, Poole was dealt to the Washington Wizards for a package that included future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. On a rebuilding, Wizards squad with low expectations for the upcoming season, Poole is in a perfect spot to make a true, star turn in 2023-24.

Jordan Poole's star upside

Despite everything that went on in Golden State a year ago, Poole still managed to average 20.4 points per game, which is no easy feat when sharing a backcourt with both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He reprised his familiar sixth-man role for a lot of the season but thrived when either of Golden State's All-Stars didn't play. There were a lot of times when Poole looked out of sorts in his reserve role. From a statistical standpoint, it was a tale of two seasons. In 43 games as a starter, Poole averaged 24.6 points per game. But in 39 games off the bench, his scoring dipped to 15.9 points per game. The added attention and responsibility he had any time Curry or Thompson were out seemed to elevate his game.

Jordan Poole - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 20.4 Assists 4.5 Rebounds 2.7 Field goal % 43.0 3-point field goal % 33.6 All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Poole loves to operate with the ball in his hands; he's a fearless scorer who links together a variety of dribbling combinations before creating an opening to shoot. His potential impact in Washington is massive. Next season, the Wizards will return only two players who averaged double figures in 2022-23, Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert.

New-look Washington Wizards

Poole instantly forms an impressive duo with Kuzma, who has found his game during the past two seasons in Washington. A 1-2 punch with Kuzma is boosted by the arrival of Tyus Jones, who is set to be a starting point guard for the first time in his career. Jones, one of the NBA’s most reliable backups for many years, will get his first opportunity as a mainstay in the starting five. Jones is always under control and trends more toward a pass-first nature.

His ability to drive and kick opens up easy looks for Poole. Jones can also knock down triples at a nice clip (shot 39% two years ago), allowing Poole enough freedom to work on an island and do what he does best: isolate his opponent and break them down before a shot or layup. With Kuzma scoring both in and outside the paint, and a sharpshooter like Kispert on the wing, the floor should be wide open for Poole to attack whenever he sees fit.

The most overlooked aspect of Poole's game is passing. He averaged a career-best 4.5 assists per game in 2022-23, coming primarily when he commanded responsibility as a lead playmaker in the second unit. A few candidates for him to establish a connection with are Kispert (from beyond the arc), Deni Avdija (cutting to the rim), and Daniel Gafford (finishing over the top).

All-Star narrative

Breaking through as a first-time All-Star is never easy, no matter which conference a player belongs to. Every year, there are at least a few snubs worthy of playing in the mid-season classic. Perhaps the biggest detriment to Poole’s future All-Star status is immediate team success.

As things are currently constructed, Washington projects as a lower-tier team in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. With such a young roster, as well as plenty of new additions, like Poole, looking to establish themselves in a new situation, the Wizards will likely prioritize a high level of competitiveness and building good habits over victories. The most recent, relevant example of a player who made his first All-Star game despite being on a squad with mixed results is Indiana Pacers point guard, Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton is an interesting case because he possesses All-Star talent and boasts the gaudy numbers to back it up. The Pacers, however, had a record of just 25-29 when reserves were announced on February 3rd. At the same point of the season, Washington was 24-27. While this season's squad figures to take a step back without the departed Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, Poole and Kuzma willl replicate a lot of their production.

If Poole, can approach, or eclipse, Beal's 23-point, 5-assist averages from 2022-23 and Wizards can hover around the Play-In picture, he is a strong candidate to become an All-Star.

