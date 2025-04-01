Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko says he is not allowed on the field during games anymore, a decision he's not thrilled about.

Cheuko has become recognizable by American soccer fans for his role in helping to protect Messi. He has intervened in several instances as pitch invaders have ran onto the field running towards Messi. Now, he says he's no longer allowed to do that.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," Cheuko said in a video interview with House of Highlights.

If that's the case, the decision was made by Inter Miami, not Major League Soccer. An MLS spokesperson told GIVEMESPORT that the league have not updated its policies or protocols regarding team security guards being stationed on the field. Multiple teams have designated team security guards stationed near team benches on the field during matches.

Inter Miami have not yet replied to a request for comment.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch," Cheuko said. "I came to the USA and in just 20 months 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here, let me help Messi."

If Cheuko's limited presence on the field in 2025 continues, it'll be down to a club policy rather than a decree from the league.

Cheuko was unknown to the American soccer fan previously, but now has more than one million followers on Instagram. The Athletic did an excellent feature on him, debunking some outlandish tales about his mystique.