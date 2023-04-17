Lionel Messi's future is unclear.

The Argentine signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

It was previously believed that Messi would extend his stay at the French club.

However, Messi has not yet signed a contract extension and talk of his future has escalated with his current deal set to expire in just a few months' time.

Could a return to Barcelona be on the cards?

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for Messi.

Inter Miami have made their interest known, while several Saudi Arabia fans are also said to be pursuing his signature.

Interestingly, a sensational return to Barcelona has also been mooted in recent times.

Joan Laporta replies to Barcelona fan's Lionel Messi question

Barcelona fans are no doubt excited about the possibility of arguably the greatest player of all-time returning to the club.

One recently took the opportunity to ask Barca's president, Joan Laporta, about the possibility of Messi re-signing in the summer.

"Lionel Messi to Barcelona?" A fan asks Laporta while he is posing for pictures.

"Yes", Laporta replied with a smile on his face. Watch the exchange below...

It seems Barcelona will try their best to ensure Messi is one of their players once more.

They will have to significantly cut costs before a deal can go through, though.

Lionel Messi speaks out on his future

Messi recently spoke about his future and maintained that he does not know where he will be playing next season.

He said in the latest Louis Vuitton campaign, per Marca: "I don't know what my future holds.

"As I said at the beginning, it's hard for me to imagine, to think about things that could happen but I really don't know what my future will be and it will be whatever it has to be, whatever God wants it to be will be."

Xavi: Lionel Messi is welcome at Barcelona

Xavi, like Laporta, is interested in bringing Messi back to Barcelona.

"I've already said that this is his home and the doors are open to him, he's a friend, we're in constant contact," he said in February, per the Daily Mail.

"It will depend on him, on what he wants to do in his future. This is his home, there is no doubt. The best footballer in history would always fit in."