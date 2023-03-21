There's nothing quite like the thrill of packing an elite tier name in FIFA 23.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi are all some of the most elusive cards in the game, and the best chance of packing them is the higher end packs - such as the Rare Players Pack.

This has been a prominent pack in FIFA Ultimate Team for some time now, and is here again in FIFA 23 - but this ultimately begs the question... is it worth it?

Here's everything you need to know about it.

How much is the Rare Players Pack in FIFA 23?

The Rare Players Pack in FIFA 23 has two price points, one using in-game FIFA coins and one using FIFA points, which can be obtained as a microtransaction with real money involved.

Coins: 50k

50k FIFA Points: 1000

1000 FIFA Points equates to around £6.67, but can't be bought separately and will need to be purchased through the means of a FIFA points bundle, which may end up having you spend slightly more.

What do you get in a Rare Players Pack?

As per EA's description of the pack (Via FIFAUTEAM), this is what you obtain when you buy it.

"The most unique top-rated players, all in a single pack. Includes 12 items, all players, all gold, all rare."

You are guaranteed at least one 83+, however, there is no cap on the other player ratings involved. Rare Gold Players start from 75+, so you aren't necessarily guaranteed a high-rated/walkout card.

The average discard value of a Rare Players Pack is 7621 coins, so it is a risk of around 40k, but with in-forms, high rated fodder cards and what not easily obtainable, it's a risk that a lot of FIFA players are willing to take.

When is the best time to open a 50k Pack?

Undoubtedly the best time to open a Rare Players Pack is when there is a very decent promotional event on. Especially in the latter stages of FIFA 23, normal gold cards are worth next to nothing, and it means that you will very rarely make a profit.

There are still many promos left such as FUT Birthday, Team of the Season and many more - so make sure you choose the right time to pull the trigger.

Is it worth it?

In short, we'd say yes, depending on the circumstance and promotional event, this is one of the packs in FIFA 23 that is worth buying.

The fact it consists of no consumable items is great, as they usually go for a pittance on the market, and also don't add any value to the player.

We'd also definitely suggest that if you are offered this pack through means such as Division Rivals or FUT Champions, take it - it's one of the best in the game, and you could certainly strike lucky.