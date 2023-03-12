One thing is for sure in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and it's that packs are massively addicting.

They allow you to have a chance to obtain some of the greatest players in world football, such as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

They also give you a golden opportunity of acquiring some of the more elusive items in the game such as Icons. They are super rare, and will only be found in some of the best packs in FIFA Ultimate Team.

One of the best packs in the game has to be the 100k pack, otherwise known as the Jumbo Rare Players Pack. But this begs the question, is it worth it? Find out everything you need to know right here at Give Me Sport.

How much is the Jumbo Rare Players Pack in FIFA 23?

The Jumbo Rare Players Pack in FIFA 23 has two price points, one using in-game FIFA coins and one using FIFA points, which can be obtained as a microtransaction.

Coins: 100k

100k FIFA Points: 2000

2000 FIFA Points equates to around £13.33, but can't be bought separately and will need to be purchased through the means of a FIFA points bundle, which may end up having you spend slightly more.

What do you get in a Jumbo Rare Players Pack?

As per EA's description of the pack (Via FIFAUTEAM), this is what you obtain when you buy it.

'The most unique top-rated players, all in a single pack. Includes 24 items, all players, all gold, all rare'.

The pack contains strictly players, no consumables, contracts, managers or club items - which means it's one of the best packs to try your luck at insane player items.

You are guaranteed at least one 84+, however, there is no cap on the other player ratings involved. Rare Gold Players start from 75+, so you aren't necessarily guaranteed a high-rated/walkout card.

The average discard value of a Jumbo Rare Players Pack is 15,228 coins, so it is a massive risk - but with the sheer plethora of player items you obtain, you do have a better chance of packing some elite names.

When is the best time to open a Jumbo Rare Players Pack?

Undoubtedly the best time to open a Jumbo Rare Players Pack is when there is a very decent promotional event on. Especially in the latter stages of FIFA 23, normal gold cards are worth next to nothing, and it means that you will very rarely make a profit. With Promotional Events such as Team of the Year, Team of the Season, Future Stars etc, there are many players that will be well over the 100k mark, meaning you're far more likely to make a profit.

Is it worth it?

In short, we'd say that if you are buying with coins, no, but if you are buying with FIFA points, yes.

Now, this isn't us encouraging players to go out and spend their hard-earned cash on FIFA points, but if you have managed to get your hands on some, the Jumbo Rare Players Pack is a great option for potentially getting some insane players.

The fact it consists of no consumable items is great, as they usually go for a pittance on the market, and also don't add any value to the player.

We'd highly advise not to open with coins, as it's going to be very difficult to obtain a profit. Coins are much better invested in trading, SBCs or simply buying players on the market, so please don't give into temptation and use it to buy yourself the Jumbo Rare Players Pack.

Keep up to date with all the latest FIFA-related and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.