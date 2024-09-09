Key Takeaways The Panthers traded away significant draft capital in order to select Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 draft.

The trade has the potential to go down as one of the worst in league history, as Young had a disastrous rookie season and awful Week 1.

The Panthers will be forced to stick with Young as the starter due to the amount of capital that the organization mortgaged to draft him.

The Carolina Panthers mortgaged their entire future when they made the decision to trade up for quarterback Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft . As of today, the trade has made its way into the conversation regarding the worst trades in NFL history.

Completed Trade Details Bears Receive: Panthers Receive: WR D.J. Moore QB Bryce Young (2023 1st Round Pick) OT Darnell Wright (2023 1st Round Pick) DB Tyrique Stevenson (2023 2nd Round Pick) QB Caleb Williams (2024 1st Round Pick)

Did Panthers' owner David Tepper meddle when it came to trading up for Young? Regardless of who made the decision, it has the potential to set the franchise back multiple years.

It's safe to say that Panther fans were highly disappointed in Young's performance as a rookie in 2023. He completed 59.8% of his passes for only 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It appears that his forgettable rookie campaign is only the beginning, as the 23-year-old signal caller struggled during the teams' Week 1 matchup against their division rivals.

Young Struggle Mightly Against the Saints in Week One

Carolina's dormant offense put up a lackluster performance

Youngs picked right up where he left off from last season in the team's Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints . He completed 13 of his 30 passes for 161 yards and two interceptions, including a pick on the team's first play from scrimmage.

The game slipped out of Carolina's hands early as the Saints scored 30 unanswered points to start the game. Young's second pick of the game came on the team's first drive of the second quarter, as he overshot Adam Thielen on a terrible throw that landed right in the defenders' hands.

New Orleans dominated the rest of the game, as they routed their division rivals in a 47-10 blowout victory. Young's performance has already drawn skepticism as to what his future looks like in a Panthers uniform.

But will Carolina move off their second-year signal caller if he continues to underperform?

Young Will Remain the Starter in Carolina for the Foreseeable Future

The second-year quarterback will have a long runway in Carolina

The Panthers simply have too much capital invested in Young to move on from him anytime soon. Whether he continues to disappoint or not, the Panthers will be forced to stick with their young quarterback and hope that he develops into a solid player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bryce Young was sacked 62 times for a league-high 477 yards lost in 2023.

Dave Canales had a game to forget in his first game as the Panthers' new head coach. However, Canales had an impressive 2023 campaign as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . And has the potential to get Young's career on the right track after he did the same for Baker Mayfield last season.

Despite having the worst record last season, Carolina did not have a first round selection due to the trade with Chicago the year prior. Nonetheless, they still addressed their need for offensive weapons by using their first two selections on skill players.

They drafted pass catcher Xavier Legette , with the 33rd overall pick, to add some depth at wide receiver. Legette fell to the second round despite being graded as a first round talent by multiple experts in the pre-draft process. Legette has the upside to develop into the type of pass catcher that can help Young fulfill his potential as the team's franchise quarterback.

They also spent their third round pick on running back Jonathon Brooks , who is expected to join the team around the mid-way point of the season after starting out on the PUP list. Brooks is a highly skilled back who has great vision and pass-catching ability, which would give Young a great check-down option out of the backfield.

Panthers fans can only hope that Brooks and Legette can provide the team with a spark at some point this season. If that does not come to fruition, it appears that Carolina is set for another brutal losing season in 2024.

