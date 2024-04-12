Highlights Victor Wembanyama leads in blocks, showcases elite skills, and is a potential top defender & scorer.

The San Antonio Spurs wouldn't trade Wembanyama for any NBA player, as he fits the team's rebuild better than other stars.

Wembanyama's game is improving post-All-Star break, and he needs a playmaker teammate for growth.

Victor Wembanyama's rookie season has been nothing short of remarkable. He has had one of the best rookie campaigns of all time.

He leads the league in blocks and blocks per game as a rookie and his upside on both ends of the floor is astronomical. He already has a case for the Defensive Player of the Year award as a rookie.

He is a seven-foot-four center, who has the play-making and dribbling skills of a guard as well as elite scoring prowess. His size and skills are a unique combo that has only ever been possible in video games in the past.

The scariest part is he has already shown vast improvement since the start of the season.

Wembanyama had this to say regarding his development, not only in the NBA but in life, via Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News:

"I have been told not to skip steps my entire life, but it didn't stop me from running up the stairs."

Wembanyama knows that his career in the NBA is going to be a process, but he wants to take the shortest route to the top.

This season, he was put on a minutes restriction for a while after tweaking his ankle twice in two games. As his minutes have ramped back up, so has his production and efficiency.

Would the Spurs Consider Trading Wembanyama for Anyone?

Simply put, no.

There is not a single player in the entire NBA that the San Antonio Spurs would consider trading Victor Wembanyama for. Not Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid or even Luka Dončić.

The Spurs are clearly in a rebuilding stage, which Wembanyama fits best. Jokić, Embiid, or even Doncic wouldn't fit their timeline nearly as well.

Not only is Wembanyama younger than those players, but he also has the potential to be better than all of them. He is already a top-five defender as a rookie and will likely win several Defensive Player of the Year awards during his career.

Victor Wembanyama before and after All-Star break Category Pre All-Star Post All-Star PPG 20.5 23.2 RPG 10.0 12.2 APG 3.2 5.3 SPG 1.1 1.6 BPG 3.2 4.5 FG% 46.8% 45.7% 3P% 32.0% 33.8% +/- -6.0 +2.3

Wembanyama has already taken strides forward this season in terms of impact on the floor. He has increased his stats in almost every category since the All-Star break with almost the exact same usage rate.

Defensively, Wembanyama is becoming an absolute monster. His ability to affect shots all over the court is unmatched across the league. His 4.5 blocks per game average post-All-Star break would be good enough for the sixth-best single-season average if he had averaged it over the entire season.

Rudy Gobert, who is potentially winning his fourth DPOY award, averaged only 2.7 blocks in his career-best season in blocks. That is almost a whole block less than the 3.6 Wembanyama is averaging this season.

Defensively, Wembanyama's upside isn't just a multi-time DPOY winner, it is potentially a top-five defender in the history of the sport.

Offensively, Wembanyama's upside is also ridiculous. He is already pulling off step-back threes that should not be possible for a man of his stature.

His three-point shooting has already slightly increased since the start of the season, and his play-making is already improving.

With a full off-season off-workouts and training with the Spurs, Wembanyama could come back next year and potentially compete for the Most Valuable Player award.

Retooling The Team Could Further Enable Wembanyama's Game

Wembanyama needs a consistent play-making running mate

The Spurs are shockingly second in team assists this season, averaging 29.8 a game. That number only trails the Indiana Pacers, who have had a historic offensive season. Despite the Spurs being so high in assists, they had the potential for more. There were many instances throughout the season where Wembanyama had open cutting lanes, only for his teammates to miss out on the easy pass.

Tre Jones averaged the most assists on the Spurs this season with 6.1 a game, but everybody else was below five a game. The easiest fix for this for the Spurs would be to trade for a high-profile playmaker. There is the potential for a few of those players to be on the market, including Trae Young, Darius Garland, and even a potential reunion with Dejounte Murray.

Career averages of potential candidates to pair with Wembanyama Category Tre Jones Trae Young Darius Garland Dejounte Murray APG 4.7 9.5 6.7 5.3 AST% 29.6% 44.2% 31.4% 27.3% TPG 1.1 4.2 3.1 2.0 TOV% 12.9% 15.9% 15.6% 12.2%

There are further potential options, and even sticking with Jones could be a possibility with a year of chemistry together. Jones showed big strides after the All-Star break but isn't as refined skill-wise as some of the other potential trade candidates.

Regardless of who ends up starting alongside Wembanyama next season, they need a player that is able to pass him the ball when he's open.

The Spurs have many young assets plus a potential top-five pick that could be used to acquire one or multiple complimentary pieces alongside Wembanyama.

Gregg Popovich is the Perfect Coach for Wembanyama

Popovich has already coached legendary big men

Gregg Popovich is no stranger to coaching legendary centers. Wembanyama is the third number-one overall pick in the NBA Draft that Popovich has coached. The other two, David Robinson and Tim Duncan, worked out pretty well for the Spurs.

Popovich knows Wembanyama is special and even compares him to Duncan at times.

When asked about how Wembanyama kept his poise, Popovich had this to say about the young player via Tom Orsborn:

"He is just got more or less the Tim Duncan sort of attitude on things. That's just who he is."

Popovich helped coach Duncan and win five separate NBA Finals with him. For him to compare Wembanyama to Duncan says a lot about how much he respects him both on and off the court.

If there is anything known about Popovich, it is that he's a tough-loving coach who knows how to develop talent the correct way.

Wembanyama is going nowhere soon, and with Popovich signing an extension before the start of this season, the two will have time to create something special.

If the Spurs are able to retool around Wembanyama correctly, and he blossoms into his potential, the Spurs could be on a path to contention sooner rather than later.