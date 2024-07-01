Highlights The Texans face a tougher schedule in 2024 with seven playoff teams from last season on the docket.

Despite roster improvements, the AFC is getting stronger, increasing competition.

The Texans' success in 2024 will depend on how they match up with the top AFC teams.

After a surprising breakout in 2023, the hype train behind the Houston Texans heading into this season might be going a bit far.

Last year, C.J. Stroud had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, leading the Texans to a 10-7 record, claiming the AFC South crown, and winning a playoff game for the first time since 2019. Is that enough to deem them as legitimate contenders in a competitive AFC in 2024?

In 2023, the Texans went 5-4 against winning teams in the regular season. They weren't quite tested against playoff teams. Throughout the campaign, they played four playoff teams, going 2-2 in those games.

Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, they have yet to match up against what would be considered the "usual suspects" at the top of the AFC, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, along with other teams that will have their quarterbacks returning from injury this season.

None of this is to say the Texans will be bad in 2024, but maybe we need to pump the brakes.

Comparing the Texans' Roster to Other AFC teams

Houston has a deep roster, but they don't have the high-end talent of other AFC teams

Houston continued to thrive off of the excitement from last season with a strong offseason. They acquired some talented players, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to make themselves a more complete team.

Key Houston Texans 2024 Additions Player Acquisition Stefon Diggs - WR Traded 2025 second round pick Danielle Hunter - EDGE Signed two-year deal, $49 million Denico Autry - EDGE Signed two-year deal, $20 million Azeez Al-Shaair - LB Signed three-year deal, $34 million Joe Mixon - RB Traded seventh round pick Kamari Lassiter - CB Drafted with the 42nd overall pick Blake Fisher - OT Drafted with the 59th overall pick Calen Bullock - S Drafted with the 78th overall pick

Give credit to general manager Nick Caserio. He filled a lot of much-needed holes to improve a roster that already won the AFC South. The additions of Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs show that Caserio is serious about this organization legitimately competing right now in 2024. But the problem is, the AFC is about to get a lot stronger and healthier, too.

The Chiefs wide receiver corps only got better after the team recently won their second consecutive Super Bowl, though the rest of the AFC West division don't seem to be ready to truly contend just yet.

The AFC North is a whole issue in itself. Joe Burrow is back and should once again make the Cincinnati Bengals one of the AFC's top teams immediately next season. Houston struggled tremendously against the Baltimore Ravens, who beat them twice in 2023 by a combined 40 points. The Cleveland Browns will be getting their starting QB back too, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have completely revamped their offense.

Aaron Rodgers will be back with high expectations behind a very good New York Jets defense after a torn Achilles cost him the 2023 campaign. Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts are expected to improve greatly as well.

Houston is definitely in the conversation with many of these teams, as they have one of the deepest defensive lines in the NFL along with arguably the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. Stroud is comfortably referred to as a top-10 quarterback after an electric rookie season. They should feel really confident heading into the season, but the competition is going to be a lot tougher than what they saw last year.

Handicapping the 2024 Texans Schedule

Texans' 2024 schedule includes seven playoff teams from 2023.

Houston has their work cut out for them this year with a more difficult schedule in 2024, including seven playoff teams from last season.

Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Game Opponent Week 1 @ Colts Week 2 Bears Week 3 @ Vikings Week 4 Jaguars Week 5 Bills Week 6 @ Patriots Week 7 @ Packers Week 8 Colts Week 9 @ Jets Week 10 Lions Week 11 @ Cowboys Week 12 Titans Week 13 @ Jaguars Week 14 BYE Week 15 Dolphins Week 16 @ Chiefs Week 17 Ravens Week 18 @ Titans

This schedule does no favors for a team looking to improve upon their magical 2023 season. They have difficult stretches from Week 4 to Week 11, and then once again to cap off the campaign from Week 16 to Week 18.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Houston Texans will have a target on their back in 2024, and the schedule-makers didn't do them any favors. The combined 2023 winning percentage of their 2024 opponents (.526) is tied for the fourth-highest in the league, though they only have seven opponents who made the playoffs in 2023, tied for 17th-most in the NFL.

They have several difficult road games, including in Foxborough, Green Bay, New York, Dallas, and Kansas City. If the Texans can survive this season as a playoff team, there won't be a single question moving forward about their legitimacy as a Super Bowl contender.

Looking at their roster ahead of the season, a fair record prediction for the Texans would be 11-6. This would be a successful record for Houston after a difficult schedule, but surely wouldn't be good enough for the playoffs to run through Houston.

Final Verdict: Are the Texans Overhyped?

Houston is more of a playoff contender than a Super Bowl challenger

Listen, the Texans were a lot of fun to watch last season, and they're probably going to be fun to watch once again. NFL fans love an underdog story, and that's exactly what the Texans were in 2024 after having gone 3-13-1 in 2022.

Maybe fans are too high on the team due to their miraculous run last season paired with their busy offseason, but there's nothing wrong with being excited about a team that appeared to have no hope after Deshaun Watson's departure just three short years ago.

It's hard to tell how the Texans will match up with some of the other top teams in the AFC since Stroud has yet to duel with many of them, but we're going to find out this season. At the very least, the Texans will be the front-runners to win the AFC South and secure a playoff spot. Beyond that, we need to see how they match up with the AFC's best before we anoint them as the second coming.

