Isack Hadjar has revealed exactly what Lewis Hamilton's father told him after a disastrous start to his F1 career in which he crashed out during the formation lap of the Australian GP.

Racing Bulls' rookie Frenchman was set to start from 11th place on the grid as the streets of the Albert Park circuit were graced with rain showers, causing chaos as the track bounced from dry to wet and vice versa. But before he could have the chance to brave the conditions, he spun off at the second corner during the formation lap, crashing his VCARB 02 into the barriers and eliminating himself before the race even got started.

It was an embarrassing exit on his debut for Hadjar, who was silent over his team radio upon crashing, and clearly distraught over his error. Yet, he received consolation and kind words from an unexpected figure on his way back to the paddock; Anthony Hamilton, the father of Hadjar's idol and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Anthony Hamilton Consoles Isack Hadjar

Lewis' dad was first on the scene to offer words of encouragement to the rookie