Before the 2023-24 college basketball season started, everyone was incredibly intrigued by USC Trojans freshman guard Isaiah Collier. The preseason hype for him was at a fever pitch.

He was the number one recruit in the country. He was being hyped up as the best freshman in college basketball. Not only that but many thought of him as one of the best players in college basketball, point-blank.

Collier was seen as a popular dark horse pick to nab the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award. The expectations for Collier were considerably high, to say the least.

There were conversations about Collier being the number one selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. That is far from where he ended up being picked.

Collier tumbled all the way down to the 29th overall pick, being selected by the Utah Jazz. This was a far cry from all the punditry that surrounded him before the season started.

Most people would have predicted a draft day slide for Collier after his season with the Trojans. However, the prevailing thought was that he would fall just outside the top fifteen. Few would have believed it would have been as bad as it turned out to be.

Collier's Disappointing Season With The Trojans

A bad year at USC quickly diminished the expectations and hype around Collier

Collier certainly did not live up to expectations during his freshman year with the Trojans. It may even be somewhat surprising that he decided to declare for the NBA Draft after the tumultuous campaign that he had.

Collier's 2023-24 College Stats With The Trojans PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 TOV 3.3 FG% 49.0 3P% 33.8

There is a laundry list of problems to highlight from the season in question. Firstly, the Trojans massively underachieved their expectations. They finished with a sub .500 record, placing ninth in the Pac-12, despite the preseason talk of all the talent that had arrived at their campus and was ready to make an impact.

No such impact was made and a lot of the burden of those failures fell on Collier's shoulders. This was not the case without a good reason. Collier's performance was extremely underwhelming.

Collier struggled immensely as a shooter from the perimeter. The numbers are slightly deceiving in that category and do not highlight the genuine concerns that surrounded his ability to extend his range beyond his comfort zone of attacking the paint.

Then, there were the issues with him running the offense as a lead guard. In this case, the numbers do tell the story well. Collier's assist-to-turnover ratio was terrible.

There were too many times when he exhibited a fundamental inability to dissect a defense. His decision-making became a very legitimate point of concern. He could not play a more controlled brand of basketball at times, struggling with tunnel vision, and was unable to adapt more often than one would like to see.

Lastly, the injury during the season did not help his stock either. While this was the least of his concerns in comparison to the other deficiencies that were exposed, it still did him no favors.

There was likely a calculated risk taken by Collier and his agent that teams would be willing to overlook his struggles at USC in favor of his natural talent and upside. This was not the case on draft night.

The Quality Of Guards In The 2024 NBA Draft

Despite the overall weak billing of the class, the guard position was not short on talent

The other thing working against Collier in this year's draft was the depth of the guard position. Despite the lukewarm reception to the overall quality of the draft class, there was a lot of talent specifically among guards in this class.

Guards Selected Above Collier In The 2024 NBA Draft Pick Team Player 3 Rockets Reed Sheppard 4 Spurs Stephon Castle 8 Timberwolves Rob Dillingham 12 Thunder Nikola Topic 13 Kings Devin Carter 14 Wizards Bub Carrington 16 Sixers Jared McCain 23 Bucks AJ Johnson

Perhaps the position lacked the superstar upside of guards in previous seasons, but there was a solid handful of players who were seen as guys who could definitely come in and contribute. A lot of them were drafted before Collier.

Even lacking the truly game-changing upside previously described, there are certainly a few among the group that one could make an argument for being a future star in the league. At the very least, teams could talk themselves into that with a few of the names listed there.

With the stiff competition at the position, there was just no need to reach for a player like Collier who had as tough of a season as he did. Yes, the natural talent is certainly there with Collier. However, there were so many more safe and reliable options that presented significantly less risk.

A Blessing In Disguise

Utah could be the perfect place for Collier

Despite the lowly feeling of tumbling down the draft, there should be reason for Collier to be optimistic about where he landed. If there is any team that can certainly afford the time and patience needed to see Collier truly blossom in the NBA, it would definitely be the Jazz.

The team is firmly entrenched in a full-scale rebuild and with how competitive the Western Conference projects to be next season, they will likely not be in any rush to compete. This should heavily play into Collier's favor.

The Guards Ahead Of Collier On The Jazz PG/SG Collin Sexton SG Jordan Clarkson SG/PG Keyone George

The great news for Collier on top of that: the team is reportedly shopping Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson this offseason. This could mean that not only will Collier be afforded the patience he needs to grow, but he will also be afforded the play time to learn from experience.

It may have been a tough experience for Collier to slide as far as he did. However, of all the situations he could have landed in, the Jazz certainly can offer him a team that could give Collier the opportunity to be the best version of himself at the NBA level.

