Highlights Isaiah Hartenstein's consistent solid play for the Knicks has been crucial, especially in light of Robinson's absence in the playoffs.

Although not a defensive powerhouse like Robinson, Hartenstein brings an offensive threat with touch and a key playmaking ability.

New York will heavily rely on Hartenstein's gritty rebounding, physicality, and passing skills for continued success in the playoffs.

Throughout this season, the New York Knicks have had injury issues. New York has not had Julius Randle in the playoffs, and recently, it was reported they'd likely be without another frontcourt player for the rest of the playoffs.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Tuesday that Mitchell Robinson has a stress injury in his ankle, and will be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks. Robinson missed 50 games in the regular season because of surgery on that same ankle, so the Knicks aren't strangers to being without him, but this was still rough news for the team.

Robinson's absence is less than ideal for the Knicks, who aren't playing a deep rotation as it is. But, thankfully for New York, they have been accustomed to not having Robinson for much of this season, and Isaiah Hartenstein has made an impact throughout the year, whether Robinson has been available or not.

Hartenstein has continually shown his value this season, and New York will keep needing his hard-nosed play in these playoffs.

Hartenstein Has Stepped Up For Battered Knicks

Hartenstein has often been effective for the Knicks, and they'll need more of that

Robinson is a force on both ends on the glass, his rim protection and shot altering is always meaningful, and he's an effective screener and active lob threat when he's healthy. He's a quality piece to have for stretches as well, and between him and Hartenstein, those are two quality 5s to have for a team, and they both bring physicality and energy.

As was aforementioned, though, New York has had to deal with Robinson being out for much of the season already. Granted, in the playoffs, that's not easy.

That said, the Knicks typically know what they're going to get from Hartenstein in games, and in their current Eastern Conference Semifinal series, it's not as if their opponent, the Indiana Pacers, have Joel Embiid. Even with him clearly not 100 percent last series for the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid was still a handful, and knows how to consistently draw whistles.

Regarding Hartenstein, throughout the season and still at crucial times in the playoffs, he has given the Knicks quality play in the dirty work areas, but he gives New York legitimate secondary playmaking and touch in the lane as well. They'll need more of that from here, too, to help Jalen Brunson and others.

Hartenstein has had his moments in the postseason, and has been big for New York so far in this series versus Indiana.

Isaiah Hartenstein - 2023-24 Averages Category Reg. Season First Rd. Second Rd. PPG 7.8 10.3 13.5 RPG 8.3 6.5 9.0 APG 2.5 2.7 6.0 MPG 25.3 26.4 37.5

Hartenstein has given the Knicks solid play throughout the year, often when Robinson was unavailable, and although Embiid still had his share of production in the first round, Hartenstein had some key plays in games, and he's off to a great start against Indiana.

Much like other Knicks in the playoffs, Hartenstein's continual pursuit of the ball has led to extra possessions in games for New York, and his gritty play has led to Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and others having additional perimeter looks. Hartenstein's contested boards on both ends have definitely factored into New York's winning efforts this postseason, and those have at times aided in the Knicks' transition efforts.

Now, although Hartenstein is not necessarily the defender Robinson is, he gives New York far more as an offensive threat with touch, to pair with still being a quality screener and meaningful roller. Hartenstein's signature push shot has been on-point for New York at various points this season, and he's delivered on that in the playoffs.

In addition to his physicality on both ends, help on the defensive interior and his touch, Hartenstein's passing has flown a bit under-the-radar, and that shouldn't be discounted. He had four and then eight assists in New York's thrilling wins in Games 1 and 2 over Indiana, and posted 5.0 assists per 36 minutes in the regular season. He has the requisite timing and feel to hit cutters, and seems to have a knack for finding nice kickouts after he snags offensive rebounds.

Now, moving forward, even with Precious Achiuwa being able to play his share of minutes if needed, as was the case in the regular season, given his two-way play, it's paramount for Hartenstein to stay available, and to limit his fouling. Matchups with Myles Turner shouldn't lead to tons of foul drawing, in fairness, but fouling has been an issue at times unnecessarily with Hartenstein, and without Robinson from here, Hartenstein has to be smart with his contests, regardless of them being on or off-ball contests.

One will have to see, as an aside, if OG Anunoby (hamstring) will be able to go in upcoming games for the Knicks, which would affect how much Achiuwa and Hartenstein potentially play together. So, that's something to keep an eye in New York's playoff run involving Anunoby, too, and not to mention, Brunson's foot soreness.

But, as one can see in recent games and much throughout the season, Hartenstein fits this Knicks team so well, and he's a valuable role player at both ends of the floor. And they'll need more of that from him, especially sans Robinson.