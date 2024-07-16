Highlights Hartenstein joined the Thunder for 3 yrs, $87M, enhancing their Finals chances.

After much speculation regarding his impending free agency decision, Isaiah Hartenstein took his talent to the Oklahoma City Thunder , immediately making them one of the favorites to win the 2025 NBA Finals.

Hartenstein left a solid New York Knicks team that added Mikal Bridges and retained OG Anunoby this summer, making them the main challenger to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

Along with New York's addition of Bridges, they extended superstar point guard Jalen Brunson for four years in an unprecedented move, as he took a massive pay cut to ensure that the Knicks could build a competitive roster around him, which has led to fans crowing him "mayor of New York."

In a recent interview with Stephon Bondy, Hartenstein admitted that he would have been willing to take a similar pay cut to stay in New York.

Hartenstein Would Have Taken a Discount

Signed for three years, $87 million with the Thunder

Hartenstein signed with the Thunder, who desperately needed rebounding and frontcourt help to take a burden away from Chet Holmgren , who is a promising young big in the NBA . Hartenstein will get ample playing time in OKC and will have a chance to play in the NBA Finals, but he expressed that he wished he could have stayed in New York.

"If it wasn’t a team like OKC, I would’ve taken a pay cut because I loved it (in New York). But I now have an opportunity to make that money, make that pay raise, and still compete. I think that was the main factor.” -Hartenstein

Both the Knicks and Thunder will be among the favorites to win the NBA Finals in 2025, and with one playing in the East and one in the West, a Finals matchup between the two is possible. Hartenstein would have been willing to take a pay cut and stay on the Knicks, but the Thunder offered him a similar role on a very good team, and a lot more money than the Knicks were willing to offer.

At the end of the day, money talks.

“I was going to make sure I was set for the rest of my life."

And who can blame him? $87 million is a lot to digest, and the Hartenstein family is now set for generations. Before signing the deal, he had made $22.6 million. That's a lot of money, but Brunson has already made over $60 million in his NBA career, so the two were in different spots going into contract negotiations.

OKC Paid More than NYK Would Have

Sam Presti made an offer Hartenstein couldn't refuse

As established, both the Knicks and Thunder are going into the season with title aspirations. Regardless of where he signed, Hartenstein would have had a good chance to win a ring, so he went where the money was.

While Brunson was celebrated for taking a pay cut, Hartenstein is correct in his assessment that Brunson has already made enough money to ensure that his grandkids can live a lavish life.

Hartenstein and Brunson - Career Earnings Year Hartenstein Brunson 2018-19 $838,464 $1,230,000 2019-20 $1,416,852 $1,416,852 2020-21 $1,620,564 $1,663,861 2021-22 $1,729,217 $1,802,057 2022-23 $7,804,879 $27,733,332 2023-24 $9,245,121 $26,346,666 Total $22,655,097 $60,192,768

While the Knicks made a solid effort to keep their center around, the Thunder were in a position to offer more money, and with Holmgren likely the only other big in the rotation in front of him, Hartenstein can get more minutes in Oklahoma City.

On top of that, Holmgren is more versatile than Mitchell Robinson , so the Thunder can play both of their centers at the same time. The Thunder's willingness to make an excellent offer was too much for Hartenstein to pass up.

"[The Thunder] said whatever we can give you, we’re going to give you. I talked to Jalen a couple times, Jalen and the guys. They really wanted me back and I really appreciate that. But it was definitely a hard decision. I couldn’t say no to an opportunity like this.”

At the end of the day, both teams will be competing for a ring, and Hartenstein has more than enough money to last a lifetime. While Brunson's pay cut was admirable, players who have often struggled to receive a guaranteed contract will continue to take the safe option.