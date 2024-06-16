Highlights Isaiah Hartenstein, who is a free agent this summer, could be an attractive piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are reportedly the top threat to pry away Hartenstein from New York.

Hartenstein would help address plenty of the Thunder's flaws this past season.

Isaiah Hartenstein has made his presence felt in recent seasons with the New York Knicks, as he has been a player who has excelled in a number of areas. He has been an impactful contributor on both ends of the floor for an upstart club in New York, and he should be a priority for the Knicks this offseason.

Even with that realization, Hartenstein is going to be a hot commodity in NBA Free Agency this go-around, and he could reportedly land a deal "upwards" of $100 million in free agency. The Knicks value him highly, but he seems likely to have a number of suitors, and could be priced out of their range.

Hartenstein is a talented big, and with his skill set and size in mind, he would seem to be such a logical target for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City is a team projected to have roughly $35 million in cap space, and they are reportedly the "top threat" to snag Hartenstein from New York this offseason.

A Hartenstein signing could be huge for the Thunder

Could OKC lure him out of New York?

Hartenstein is not a player that teams are going to expect to regularly put up huge offensive numbers in his minutes, but he’s emerged as a valuable role piece. In the 2023-24 campaign, he was one of the Knicks players that really stepped up as the year wore on, and he was among several guys that kept the Knicks in good shape, even when they were barraged with injuries.

For the Thunder, Hartenstein would be a very welcome addition, given what he can do in the interior, on the glass, and as a stout defensive player. He has given New York productive minutes over the past two seasons for contributions in those aforementioned areas, and his gritty style could give Oklahoma City more of an edge, particularly in the playoffs.

Oklahoma City had a heck of a season, and they made significant progress in the 2023-24 campaign. After making a Play-In Tournament appearance in 2022-23, the Thunder finished as the top seed in the Western Conference going into the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Oklahoma City was bounced in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks. In the playoffs, and throughout the regular season, rebounding was largely their Achilles Heel. From that perspective, they'd be in the right to pursue Hartenstein in free agency.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Rebounding (Reg. Season) Category Stats Rank RPG 42.0 27th ORPG 8.8 29th OREB% 25.0% 28th

What Hartenstein can Offer the Thunder

He addresses a huge flaw for Oklahama City

Hartenstein is not a player that teams are going to expect to be a key scoring option offensively, but throughout the regular season and in the playoffs, he made his imprint on games on the glass, which Oklahoma City should covet.

Hartenstein had 8.3 boards per contest in the regular season and averaged 7.8 rebounds in the playoffs for New York. He does a commendable job of finishing things out on the defensive end with his positioning and strength, and on the other end, he was one of New York’s players that routinely generated extra possessions.

Individually, Hartenstein had an offensive rebounding rate of 12.9 percent in the regular season, and that clip was 12.7 percent for him in the playoffs for New York. His efforts were also a huge reason why the Knicks ranked in the top five in rebounds per game and were No. 1 on the offensive glass, both during the regular year and in the postseason.

For a Thunder team that was only 28th in rebounding percentage last season, and 13th in the playoffs, a Hartenstein addition could be invaluable for his proficiency in those areas. And in doing so, he could give an Oklahoma City group filled with shooters more and more looks.

There’s more to Hartenstein than just glass cleaning, though. He had a 12.7 percent assist rate with New York this season, and had 3.6 assists per-36 minutes, and has nice touch on the inside as a finisher.

Isaiah Hartenstein— 2023-24 NBA Season Stats Category Reg. Season Playoffs PPG 7.8 8.5 RPG 8.3 7.8 OREB% 12.9% 12.7% AST 2.5 3.5 AST% 12.7% 16.6%

With the Thunder, Hartenstein could be an additional source of playmaking to give some relief to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in that aspect, and Hartenstein could mesh well with Chet Holmgren for stretches. Whether it’s making decisions in handoff situations or feeding cutters, Hartenstein is an adept passing big, and meshed with that skill set, his touch in the mid-paint makes him a polished roll man.

On the other end of the floor, Hartenstein could give Oklahoma City more force on the defensive interior as a rim deterrent and as an added rim protector, whether he would play with Holmgren or in staggered lineups without Holmgren.

Hartenstein is a player that has had his issues with fouls, but with his aggression and competence with plenty of shot contests otherwise, he could greatly help Oklahoma City’s interior defense.

Hartenstein had a block rate of 4.2 percent and 3.7 percent over the last two seasons with New York, and averaged 7.4 shot contests and 6.0 shot contests per game in that span, per NBA.com’s hustle data. Those are other things to keep in mind as it pertains to how he would be a difference-making signing for the Thunder.

Clearly, with both ends of the floor involved, the 7-foot Hartenstein could be a crucial signing for Oklahoma City as they look to take another positive step forward.