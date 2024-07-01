Highlights Isaiah Hartenstein signed a 3-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder after leaving the New York Knicks.

A major component of the New York Knicks’ playoff runs of the last couple of years, Isaiah Hartenstein, is now a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal was made official on Monday morning as it was reported that Hartenstein met with the Thunder in Oregon the night before, and the deal was confirmed the next morning.

The Thunder signed Hartenstein for three years and $87 million, good for an average annual value of about $29 million. That was $13 million more than the Knicks could offer him, as they were tied down to a contract with an average annual value of $16 million due to Hartenstein’s Early Bird Rights.

Now, Hartenstein jumps from one contender in New York to another in Oklahoma City. The West is more stacked than the East, and the Thunder, having already won the Conference last year, are possibly in an even better position to win it again and make a deep run with this acquisition.

Elevating the Knicks

Hartenstein’s presence in the lineup elevated the Knicks’ success

Hartenstein initially saw limited playing time with the Knicks during his first year, as he primarily came off the bench, starting on rare occasions. His signing with the Knicks was seen as a low-risk, high-reward move after he left the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022 for similar reasons than he did the Knicks this year.

But the 2023-24 season was his breakout year. Hartenstein was able to see more playing time due in part to the injury to Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks’ primary defender. He went down in December 2023 with an ankle injury and missed several months before returning shortly before the playoffs.

That injury allowed Hartenstein to step in in his place, and he made a big impact. Standing seven feet tall, he is the same height as Robinson and a similar build, but where Robinson’s lack of offense came into play, Hartenstein filled that role.

Hartenstein played a career-high 25.3 minutes per game last season, and in that span averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game – not bad numbers for a primarily-defensive player. Speaking of defense, he also logged an average of 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season.

The shooting of Hartenstein also took a huge leap forward in numerous ways. In 49 games as a starter following Mitchell Robinson’s injury, he shot 66.3 percent from the field — in those games, the Knicks went 32-17.

Those stats alone make it clear that he was a huge difference maker on a team well-rounded in both offense and defense, which is the Knicks. It is also why he will make a huge difference on another team well-rounded in both categories: the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Final Piece?

Hartenstein plugs the remaining holes that Oklahoma City had

It is no question that the Oklahoma City Thunder are legitimate contenders. They went from a rebuilding squad to one chock-full of ready-to-go talent. In their first season of contention, the Thunder won a highly competitive Western Conference, and even won a playoff round by sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans.

Their run ended quicker than expected, when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. Their general manager, Sam Presti, has already made it clear that the Thunder will not be complacent in running it back. And he has backed up that sentiment by making moves.

Firstly, the Thunder traded the young Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso. Giddey was picked sixth overall by Oklahoma City in the 2021 NBA Draft, but questions about how well his game fit in with the rest of the team were raised. That will no longer be an issue, as the Thunder have made it clear that they only want players who fit perfectly into their gameplan.

And now, the Thunder have signed Isaiah Hartenstein, who will no doubt fit in extremely well. Prior to the signing, the Thunder had a glaring need in filling their interior presence — Hartenstein fills that hole.

In their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City’s lack of both rim protection and rebounding ability led them to getting stomped out in the series — although it was six games, most of the games were uncompetitive. Hartenstein fills those holes as he is a rebounding machine (again, averaging 8.3 last season) and uses his massive height and wingspan to protect the rim.

Last season, Hartenstein had the second-highest offensive rebounding rate in the NBA, rebounding 14.4 percent of his teammates’ missed shots in the net. He set up stiff screens for Jalen Brunson, the main offensive cog in the Knicks, and will be poised to do the same for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder’s primary offensive cog.

With Hartenstein on the Knicks last year, opponents averaged 6.4 percent fewer points scored when he was on the court, as opposed to when he was off the court. They allowed just 111.8 points per 100 possessions while he was on the court, which, if stretched out for the entire season, would have ranked New York third in the league in defensive efficiency.

In the Western Conference, being a team adequate on both sides of the ball is critical for survival, and that is what Hartenstein provides. He plugs the remaining holes that the Thunder had, and now, they are set up to be a legitimately dangerous threat for any team facing them.