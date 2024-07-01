Highlights Isaiah Hartenstein signs a 3-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hartenstein is leaving the New York Knicks after a breakout 2023-24 campaign.

His addition addresses the Thunder's size issues and should provide energy and hustle for the young squad.

The top seed in the Western Conference just keeps on getting better. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein is signing a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hartenstein is departing the New York Knicks after a breakout 2023-24 NBA campaign.

Hartenstein played a massive role at the five for the Knicks as the team dealt with a flurry of injuries throughout the year. He now joins a Thunder team that lacked size and should help shore up their issues in the middle.

Due to injuries to starting center Mitchell Robinson, Hartenstein started in 49 of his 75 appearances with the Knicks last season. He tallied averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 64.4 percent from the field.

Hartenstein is a Big Addition to Thunder

OKC's massive offseason continues

The Thunder continue to make massive moves this summer after finishing as the West's top seed last season. They acquired All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls and inked Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to contract extensions to further bolster their chances to compete for a championship this upcoming campaign.

Now, Hartenstein is the latest addition to this budding title contender. Hartenstein addresses many of Oklahoma City's weaknesses from a season ago. The Thunder finished 27th in rebounding and 29th on the offensive glass last season. Likewise, OKC's 11.8 second chance points were just 27th in the NBA.

Thunder and Knicks - Hustle Stats Comparison Category Oklahoma City Thunder New York Knicks RPG (Rank) 42.0 (27th) 45.2 (5th) ORPG (Rank) 8.8 (29th) 12.7 (1st) 2nd Chance Pts (Rank) 11.8 (27th) 16.3 (2nd)

Hartenstein, meanwhile, averaged 3.3 offensive rebounds, which was fifth in the NBA. Likewise, his 12.3 offensive rebounding percentage was sixth in the entire league.

Apart from his work on the boards, Hartenstein also provides the Thunder with some snippets of playmaking. As he showed throughout the regular season, he is a capable passer from the post and adds another dynamic to Oklahoma City's offense.

Losing Hartenstein Hurts New York

Knicks' big offseason takes a huge bump

The Thunder's gain is unfortunately a massive loss for the Knicks, who take a huge bump in the road with Hartenstein's departure to OKC. The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets last week and re-signed free agent forward OG Anunoby to a massive deal.

Because Hartenstein only had early bird rights, the Knicks were only eligible to sign him to a maximum deal worth $72.5 million for four years. As such, they were limited in what they could offer and were eventually outbid by the Thunder, who had a ton of cap space this summer.

Despite still having Mitchell Robinson around, Hartenstein's exit will still leave a hole in the middle of the Knicks lineup. There is a reason why New York led the league in offensive rebounds and was second in second chance points last season, and that is due to Hartenstein's energy and hustle on the offensive glass.

Isaiah Hartenstein Stats - 2023-24 Season Category Stats PPG 7.8 RPG 8.3 ORPG 3.3 APG 2.5 FG% 64.4%

With Hartenstein's loss, the Knicks may have to look elsewhere to find more frontcourt depth as they prepare for a run at a championship this 2024-25 season.