Highlights Hartenstein's strong offensive rebounding ranked 2nd in the 2024 playoffs, can boost OKC's weak rebounding.

Hartenstein is a skilled passer, providing assists in limited minutes, and complements OKC's high-motion offense.

Effective for 25 minutes per game, Hartenstein provides flexibility for the Thunder's offense, aiding a proven successful game plan.

Following a breakout season with the New York Knicks , the Oklahoma City Thunder inked Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million deal. Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and was instrumental in helping the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Although the contract may seem like an overpay to some, the eighth-year center played the best basketball of his career last season and has the skill set to elevate the Thunder into legitimate contenders. They're a team that already contains an MVP-caliber player, and many budding stars, so the decision to prioritize a role player that will shore up their weaknesses is a smart one that will elevate them to new heights.

Hartenstein Will Fix OKC's Offensive Rebounding

The Thunder were the second-worst offensive-rebounding team last season

The biggest point of concern for the Thunder heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season was their lack of size. They opted to run small ball lineups to maximize the capabilities of their offense. They prioritized stretch bigs to give room for their ball handlers to drive. The open lane allowed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to dominate, averaging the most drives and driving points per game last season.

These stretch bigs allowed them to run their spread pick and rolls, which when combined with the gravity and playmaking capabilities of their ball handlers, allowed for dangerous three-point shooting barrages.

Oklahoma City Thunder Rebound Stats - 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season Stat Value League Rank Rebounds 42.0 27th Offensive Rebounds 8.8 29th Rebound Chances 76.1 15th Offensive Rebound Chances 21.9 T-27th

While this was effective offensively, as evidenced by their top three offensive rating and league-best three point shooting percentage, the Thunder suffered on the boards as a result. Since they didn't utilize bigs in traditional roles, they lost out on plenty of rebound chances.

The addition of Hartenstein helps them with their rebounding problems. The Thunder ranked 29th last season in offensive rebounds and were 27th in offensive rebounding chances. Hartenstein is a terrific offensive rebounder, averaging 3.5 per game last postseason. This was the second-highest mark among all players in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Hartenstein is an Underrated Passer

Perfect fit for the Thunder's high-motion offense

The most underrated aspect of Hartenstein's game is his ability to pass. He's got a surprisingly good touch for a big man and excels in his role as a passer. While he's nowhere near Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid in terms of facilitating, he's got a good enough touch and game sense to excel as a connector for his team's offense.

Top Five Passing Big Men In Last Year's Postseason Player MPG APG Passes Made Per Game Assists per Pass Nikola Jokic 40.2 8.7 83.6 0.104 Joel Embiid 41.4 5.7 46.5 0.123 Anthony Davis 41.6 4.0 50.6 0.079 Bam Adebayo 38.5 3.8 44.6 0.085 Isaiah Hartenstein 29.8 3.5 37.8 0.093

He averaged the fifth most assists among all centers in last year's postseason. What's interesting is that, compared to the the top four players in that category, he's seeing significantly fewer minutes and touches. He averaged 3.5 assists per game, despite barely averaging thirty minutes, and only making just under 38 passes per game.

Despite this, he still found great effectiveness in his limited usage. He averaged 0.09 assists per pass made throughout the postseason, a higher mark than players like Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo , both of whom are prominent figures in their team's offense.

This isn't to say that he's a better passer than the above players, but instead, it highlights how he can be an effective passer with limited touches. The above possession is a perfect example. He recognizes that the opposing defense is collapsing the paint and immediately kicks out a pass to the open man in the corner in less than a second.

Hartenstein Makes the Most in Limited Time

His ability to be effective in limited minutes provides the flexibility needed for the Thunder to succeed

Not only does Hartenstein make the most of his limited touches, he makes the most of his playing time. He's proven to be effective in limited minutes, having a breakout season last year despite only averaging 25 minutes per game.

This is perfect for the Thunder because it provides them the flexibility needed for their offense to succeed. One of the major reasons why the team opted not to trade for a big man last season was due to the fear of messing up their offense.

Even though they ached for a traditional big, they were scared of losing out on their potent five-out game plan. The above possession demonstrates just how terrifying it can be to match up against multiple bigs that hover outside the three-point line. Both Chet Holmgren and Davis Bertans are stationed on opposing corners, and when their defensive assignments collapse to stop a driving Jalen Williams, he's able to kick it out to the corner.

With Hartenstein being so effective in limited minutes, the Thunder can maintain flexibility. They can continue to roll out their proven five-out lineups once again this season, but can also switch things up by increasing Hartenstein's minutes in the matchups that require an interior presence. This flexibility is going to allow the Thunder to dominate the upcoming 2024-2025 NBA season.