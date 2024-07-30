Highlights OKC Thunder make bold moves in offseason to become title contenders by adding Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso.

Hartenstein's elite rebounding and defensive skills fill a crucial gap in the Thunder's roster, creating a 'complete team.'

Hartenstein's career-high season with the Knicks proves his value, especially in rebounding, aiming to boost the Thunder's performance.

After last season’s disappointing NBA post-season exit in the Western Conference semi-finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder ensured that they spent the 2024 off-season bolstering their roster, and brought in highly sought-after center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

With him filling the Thunder’s ‘gaping hole’ of 'consistent rebounding', league insider Mark Medina makes the case that his addition to the squad will ensure that the Thunder are the West's representative in the NBA Finals.

Going All-In for Next Season

Adding Hartenstein, Caruso makes OKC firm title challengers

This impressive young Thunder team, led by emerging superstar and MVP runner-up and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , gunned for the number one seed in the Western Conference last season, though their impressive run was halted in the conference semifinals by the eventual NBA Finalists, the Dallas Mavericks , who edged past them in a 4-2 series victory.

But, Oklahoma City’s front office decided to go all-in in the off-season, and somehow swung a trade with the Chicago Bulls for elite two-way guard Alex Caruso , without having to lose one of their plethora of draft picks in the process, and only giving up Josh Giddey in the deal, who wanted out after learning that his role moving forward would be coming off the bench.

Alex Caruso - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 110.9 113.8 DEF RTG 110.6 117.0 NET RTG 0.3 -3.2 TS% 57.4 56.2 PIE 50.6 48.0

Caruso brings with him the whole package – defensive stops, hustle plays, and three-point shooting – and will slot in around the current core of Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie standout last season, Chet Holmgren .

But, the Thunder also went against the grain of the way they usually handle their business, splashing out on free agent Isaiah Hartenstein, and signing him to a three-year, $87 million deal, after a breakout season with the New York Knicks , in an attempt to bolster their rebounding, having been a huge flaw in their game last time out.

With these two deals alone, they have firmly placed themselves as one of the leading title challengers to take it to the reigning champions Boston Celtics , and could yet again be one of the most exciting young teams to look out for in the league next season.

Oklahoma City Have a ‘Complete Team’ With Hartenstein Addition

Medina puts forward the case that the Thunder are now a ‘complete team’, and that Hartenstein’s skillset in particular will help the team to reach new heights, with the potential to form a great partnership with star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, much like he did with Jalen Brunson when he was in New York.

Furthermore, the journalist also argues that his skillset is complementary to that of other Thunder big, Holmgren, who is looking to capitalize on his stellar rookie campaign in his sophomore season.

“Oklahoma City is getting out of the Western Conference. They have a complete team, and some of their playoff shortcomings just had to do with the fact that they're young, and they just need to learn, tactically, what it takes to win. Isaiah Hartenstein has a lot of qualities that will make the Thunder even better. He's a great pick-and-roll player. He had great chemistry with Jalen Brunson. I can only imagine what that's going to be like with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Obviously, in today's NBA, there might be staggered lineups with him and Chet Holmgren, because they don't usually play two bigs at once, but I think when they're on the court, I think both of their games are complimentary enough.”

Hartenstein Fills the Thunder’s ‘Gaping Hole’ of ‘Consistent Rebounding’

Medina further elaborates on how he believes a Hartenstein-Holmgren on-court partnership could work, believing that Holmgren can shift out wide while Hartenstein occupies the paint and is active off the glass, while he also believes that while the Thunder went against the grain by going out and signing him to a lucrative deal, bringing the 26-year-old to the team was well worth the huge price tag.

“Chet Holmgren's a stretch-five, Isaiah Hartenstein can command the paint down low. They can create mismatches that way, but they can also do staggered lineups with when they're going small and just having one big guy. The other thing is, Isaiah Hartenstein fills in a gaping hole that the Thunder lacked last season -consistent rebounding. This guy just gobbles up the boards with his physical presence. I think it's really telling, because Oklahoma City is known to make good moves, but they don't usually make splash free-agent signings, but they have enough assets to do that, and he's well worth the price.”

Career-High Campaign Worthy of Huge Pay Rise

Thunder splashed out to ensure they got their big man

Despite being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, Hartenstein took a while to find his footing in the league, having played in only 97 games through his first three seasons, for three separate teams ( Houston Rockets , Denver Nuggets , Cleveland Cavaliers ).

Having had a strong 68-game campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021-22 season, Hartenstein signed with the Knicks on a two-year, $16 million deal, where he primarily operated off the bench, though due to injuries to Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle last season, he started a career-high 49 contests and made the most of his additional time on the floor.

In this new-found role in New York, he would average 20-plus minutes per game for the very first time in his career (25.3), and posted 7.8 points shooting at a 64.4 percent clip, as well as 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals - all career-highs - while also averaging 1.1 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein - 2023-24 Rebounding Statistics Category Regular Season Post-Season REB 8.3 7.8 CONTESTED REB 4.0 3.8 CONTESTED REB% 47.9 49.0 REB CHANCES 14.5 15.1 REB CHANCE% 57.4 52.0

Defensively, he was stout, and used his 7-foot frame to be one of the league's premier rim defenders, holding his opponents to just 53.1 percent shooting from within six feet of the basket, 11.2 percent fewer than their 64.3 percent average.

From within 10 feet of the basket, he was just as exceptional, restricting his opponents to 51.5 percent field goal shooting, 9.1 percent fewer than their 60.6 percent field goal average.

While Hartenstein has established himself as a good defender up in the post, his rebounding will be one of the most important parts of his skillsets for the Thunder next season, where they ranked only 27th in the league for total rebounds with 42.0 per game, and ranked 29th behind only the L.A. Lakers (8.2) in offensive rebounds, with 8.8.

If the 26-year-old can replicate his good form, then the Thunder may look back on his deal as a bargain one, especially if his addition helps them to win that elusive NBA championship. But that goal is still far off in the distance yet.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.