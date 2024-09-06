Key Takeaways Isaiah Likely out-targeted Mark Andrews against the Kansas City Chiefs, potentially becoming the Baltimore Ravens' new top tight end.

Likely's performance in Week 1 raises questions about Andrews' future involvement in the Ravens' passing game.

While Andrews remains the TE to own in fantasy, prioritize adding Likely from the waiver wire as insurance.

It's "likely" that a new Baltimore Ravens tight end has emerged as the starter ahead of Mark Andrews .

Third-year Coastal Carolina product Isaiah Likely led the Ravens in receiving on Thursday night in a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs . Andrews has been the starting tight end since 2019, but Likely was the team's leading receiver in the first game of the 2024 NFL season.

Isaiah Likely vs. Mark Andrews In Week 1 Player Isaiah Likely Mark Andrews Targets 12 2 Receptions 9 2 Receiving Yards 111 14 Touchdowns 1 0

Over the last five years, Andrews has been Lamar Jackson 's favorite target, but that wasn't the case in Week 1. Not only was Likely the more productive player, but he had 10 more targets than Andrews.

Andrews did suffer a serious left ankle injury in Week 11 last season, but it appeared that he was past that, as he returned in time for the playoffs. Maybe that could be a factor in why he wasn't as involved in the Week 1 matchup, but that would be even more concerning as Andrews had an entire offseason to recover.

There's only one game to go based on, but it will be fascinating to see how the target share evolves over time. Likely went into this game with a lot of confidence, so it was clear to him that the Ravens, and himself, were poised to go toe-to-toe with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Future Outlooks For Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews

Despite previous production, Likely is poised for a large role in the Ravens offense this season

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While there is only one game to base off of, it seems unlikely that Likely wouldn't be heavily involved in the Ravens' passing game moving forward. At the very least, there will be a 50/50 split, due to Andrews' connection with Jackson.

But, after an impressive game like that against a strong defense, the offensive coordinator isn't going to force the ball to Andrews just because of his production in the past.

Of the Ravens' offensive players in Thursday night's loss, Likely was easily the stand-out. He was explosive in the passing game, great after the catch, and was able to use his athleticism to be in position for the ball.

On the flip side, Andrews never looked comfortable, and at first glance, he appeared to receive less usage than Likely. He wasn't creating as much separation as he normally does, and he didn't appear to provide any juice in the passing game.

Maybe there's some rust that needs to be shaken off by the veteran tight end, but it's clear that Likely is coming for his job.

Andrews is still the tight end to own, but you should prioritize Likely on the waiver wire

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

One game is too soon to give up on Andrews, even if his Week 1 performance was discouraging. But again, it's only one week, and there are 16 more games for Andrews to get back into rhythm.

It's not like Andrews is a descending player, as he just turned 29 years old. If he was older and showed signs of decline, it would make sense that you would immediately want Likely instead, but that isn't the case.

Andrews has been one of the most productive tight ends in NFL Fantasy Football , and he could be a good "buy low" candidate if fantasy managers are impatient with him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mark Andrews has finished in the top seven among tight ends in fantasy football every year from 2019 to 2022, finishing as the TE1 in 2021.

Now, Likely is still a fascinating waiver wire add. He just finished with 21.6 points in half-PPR leagues against one of the best defenses in football. We have seen it in the past when teams use two tight end sets, and Baltimore seems to be a prime candidate for that offensive scheme with Likely and Andrews. In that case, both of them could become fantasy relevant.

Regardless if you have Andrews or not, try your best to acquire Likely to upgrade your tight end room. Andrews should still be a top-seven fantasy tight end throughout the 2024 season, but Likely would provide elite insurance, and potentially another capable fantasy starting tight end.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Fantasy stats courtesy of Fantasy Pros.