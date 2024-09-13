Key Takeaways Andrews has high fantasy potential but performed poorly in Week 1.

Likely shined in Andrews' absence last season and had a strong Week 1.

Fantasy managers should pick Likely over Andrews for now due to his consistent performance and targets.

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a great position. They have two tight ends capable of contributing to the offense. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely have both been productive and have built up good chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The problem for one of them is that there are only so many targets to go around on any given Sunday, especially in an offense as run-heavy as the Ravens’.

Both have shown that they have large fantasy potential. However, who will have the bigger fantasy impact is bound to change from week to week. Below is an analysis of which player should be the better fantasy play heading into Week 2, as the Ravens are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Case For Mark Andrews

Andrews was expected to be one of the top fantasy TE entering the season

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Andrews has been among the elite fantasy tight ends for many years now, finishing first and fourth overall in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In 2023, he was having a spectacular season and was on pace for another top finish. However, he injured his ankle and missed the last seven games of the season. Going into 2024, it was said that Andrews was fully healthy, and ready to return to his elite form. He was also a consensus top-five ranked tight end among nearly all fantasy analysts and managers alike.

In Week 1, however, against the Kansas City Chiefs, Andrews was nowhere to be found. He finished the game with two receptions and 14 total yards, good for 3.4 fantasy points. It is also worth noting that he was lined up as an offensive lineman and seen on the sideline for many of the Ravens’ key plays down the stretch.

Andrews is likely just shaking off some of the rust from missing so much time a year ago and figures to play a large role in the Ravens’ offense as the season continues. Still, fantasy managers high on him (nearly everyone) have some reason to worry.

The Case For Isaiah Likely

Likely shined when Andrews was injured last year and had a great Week 1 performance

Credit:Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last season, Likely, who stepped in for Andrews as the Ravens’ TE1 starting in Week 12, was fantastic. He compiled 83.2 fantasy points, averaging 13.9 per game in that time. Needless to say, Likely surely helped a lot of managers win their leagues a year ago.

In Week 1 of 2024, Likely continued to shine, accumulating nine receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown. In fact, his foot was one inch too long from securing a second (and game-winning) touchdown in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter.

This performance and target share was very surprising, as Likely was only drafted in about 67% of fantasy leagues. During the last six weeks of 2023 and the first one of 2024, Likely proved that he can handle a large workload and consistently have an offensive impact.

Who You Should Pick

Fantasy managers should go with Likely for the time being

The Ravens have made no indication as to who their TE1 will be in Week 2; however, every depth chart, official and unofficial, still shows Andrews as the starter. That being said, as the weeks go by, Andrews’ snaps and target share should slowly keep climbing until he returns to his old form. Until he has an elite performance though, fantasy managers should roll with Likely.

Only a few tight ends can match the explosiveness and upside that Likely provides. Even though Andrews is listed as the starter, it seems as though his impact will be more off the ball, at least in the short term.

Likely was doing something right on Sunday as he led the Ravens in targets. Expect Jackson to keep targeting him plenty until Andrews steps up in the passing game. Keep an eye on both players ’ statuses weekly, though.

All stats are courtesy of Fantasy Pros and Pro Football Reference.