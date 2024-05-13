Highlights Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is confident the Ravens will beat the Chiefs as underdogs in the 2024 NFL season opener.

Baltimore has been highly successful as a betting underdog in Lamar Jackson's career.

Jackson's one win against Mahomes came when he was an underdog of a similar degree back in 2021.

The participants in the season premiere for the NFL's 2024 campaign weren't officially known until this morning, but one of the players taking the field for the game had something to say about it before things were confirmed.

In an appearance on Kay Adams' Up & Adams morning show last Friday, the former "Good Morning Football" star asked young Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely if the rumored matchup versus the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the year was "a good thing" and if she "should be rooting for that" if she were a Ravens fan.

Likely, a third-year pro, referenced Baltimore's performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day last season -- when they were a six-point underdog despite boasting an 11-3 record -- as reason for confidence in his squad to prevail in Week 1:

Last time they had us on the underdogs, we was playing San Fran. You seen what happened when everybody talks about us like we ain't ready for the smoke... we gonna come 10 toes, ready for everything.

The Ravens scored 20 unanswered points from the final snap of the first half through the 8:41 mark of the fourth quarter in their 33-19 victory over the 49ers in Week 16, a game in which they intercepted four Brock Purdy passes and solidified Lamar Jackson's standing as league MVP for the second time.

Jackson Has Experienced Great Success As An Underdog

Ravens have covered 80% of their games as an underdog in his career

While Patrick Mahomes' illustrious history when projected to lose is well-known, there hasn't been much discussion about Jackson's impressive record in games Baltimore isn't expected to win. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, in 14 regular season starts as an underdog, the Ravens' signal-caller is 10-4 straight up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per The Action Network, the Ravens moved to 20-5 against the spread as an underdog since Jackson entered the league when they defeated San Francisco. Jackson himself improved to 12-2 ATS with the win. The only franchise to be more profitable as an underdog during Jackson's career than Baltimore is the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens were only underdogs twice in 2023, but emerged victorious both times. In addition to the 49ers' game in Week 16, Baltimore was an underdog in their Week 2 road meeting versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game they won 27-24.

Jackson has unsurprisingly been the underdog against Mahomes in three of their four regular season contests, and is set to be this time as well, with BetMGM pegging the Chiefs as three-point favorites nearly four months away from kickoff.

Jackson's lone career win over Mahomes came when his Ravens were 3.5-point underdogs against K.C. back in Week 2 of 2021.

