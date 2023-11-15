Highlights Isaiah Thomas suggests that James Harden should come off the bench for the Clippers to maintain rhythm and flow with the first unit.

The Clippers have struggled since acquiring Harden, losing all four games and posting a league-worst offensive rating.

Other players, like Bones Hyland, have also suffered since Harden's arrival, with his performance and playing time drastically declining.

Long before he was dealt from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month, big questions were being asked about James Harden, his legacy, and whether the future Hall of Famer would ever be able to fit into a team dynamic in such a way as to unlock its championship potential. Those questions have come with increased frequency over the nearly two weeks that have passed since the respective clubs were finally able to come to terms on a Harden swap.

Former NBA All-Star and cult hero Isaiah Thomas has an idea about what Harden and the Clippers should do in order to make the most of the opportunity that lies before them. And it involves Harden — who many have labeled as being a me-first guy — doing something that he hasn't really done in more than a decade, dating back to his fledgling days in Oklahoma City.

"[Harden] should come off the bench. Let that first unit keep the rhythm & flow & get to it in the 2nd unit," Thomas wrote of the situation, via X on Sunday. "Then later in the season maybe see if it works with the starters. Right now everybody playing like a shell of themselves cuz they tryna get use to his style of play."

Thomas didn't stop there, though, further challenging the 10-time All-Star, as well as Clippers coach Ty Lue by writing, "IF they tryna win a championship I think he has to sacrifice the most if he ain’t gonna flat out dominate like he did in Houston/BK."

It may be a controversial take from Thomas, but that doesn't mean that it's wrong.

Clippers have been a hot mess since the Harden trade

There's no spinning what has been going on in La-La land since the Clippers made the decision to part with Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, and a veritable bonanza of draft picks in order to bring Harden in. Simply put, they have been a hot mess.

Lue's club has lost all five of the games that it has played since getting 'the Beard' in there with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Co. And to say that Harden has been less than stellar in those games doesn't paint a full picture of what has been going on. Since trading in the red, white, and blue for the other red, white, and blue, Harden is averaging just 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per outing.

We're talking about an incredibly small sample size, obviously, but those numbers are glaring for a player who has made a living out of either getting a bucket, getting points for a teammate, and/or getting to the line on the vast majority of his individual possessions.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have posted the 28th worst offensive rating of 108.s over the games played since Harden's Nov. 6 arrival in Southern California, which isn't what you want to see after trading several key role players for an offensive specialist.

Other Clippers players have been suffering since Harden's arrival

The Clippers' woeful scoring output in the wake of the Harden move speaks volumes about the guard's early impact on his new team, of course, but individual players are feeling the pain, too (and not just the big guns, either). For his part, promising guard Bones Hyland has seen his potential breakout season cut down at its knees. Over the five appearances Hyland made before Harden's Clippers debut, the 23-year-old was averaging 13.6 points and shooting 46.4 percent overall, and 41.9 percent from behind the arc.

James Harden PER by Year 2020-21 24.5 2021-22 20.9 2022-23 21.6 2023-24 16.2

Since then, he's at 8.7 points, shooting only 37.5 percent from the floor and 18.2 percent from deep. Worse yet, he's officially out of the rotation according to Lue, via FanNation's Joey Linn. Never mind the fact that Hyland has incredible pace and the coach just said his team was "playing too slow" during Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies, as relayed by The Athletic's Law Murray. You can almost feel Lue's pain in explaining his rationale for the switch-up.

Say what you will about how he conducts his business or what the current state of his game is, there's no debating that Harden isn't one of the greatest offensive players in the history of the game; a truly transcendent talent. But if he and the Clippers want to make this work, some pride-swallowing may just be the best course of action.

