Highlights Isaiah Thomas impresses in his Salt Lake City debut with 32 points, showcasing impressive playmaking skills and 3-point shooting.

A seasoned former star, Thomas seeks an NBA comeback after a successful career that included standout seasons with the Boston Celtics.

After a solid G-League and NBA season, Thomas is hopeful for another NBA opportunity, aiming to contribute as a leader and scorer.

In his debut appearance for the Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, veteran guard, and Boston Celtics fan-favorite, Isaiah Thomas put on an impressive show by scoring a game-high 32 points in a 127-116 triumph over the Texas Legends.

Thomas, now 35 years old, has long been eyeing an NBA comeback. A two-time All-Star, Thomas believes that he can impact winning for a playoff team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas, 5-9, is the 26th shortest NBA/ABA player ever and the shortest player to make multiple All-Star Games.

Back With a Bang

IT reminded the basketball world of his abilities

Thomas started the game in Utah, logging 39 minutes on the court, despite two years away from the hardwood. Alongside his 32-point contribution, the two-time All-Star demonstrated his playmaking skills with four assists and connected on five 3-pointers throughout the contest.

The 35-year-old earned eight shots from the charity stripe too, proving his ability to attack the basket, despite previous injuries that so greatly affected his career. Fans of the Celtics, with whom Thomas enjoyed his NBA prime, will have seen fond reminders of the unique way he carves out space in the lane, despite his diminutive frame.

Isaiah Thomas' Salt Lake City Debut MIN PTS FG% AST STL 39 32 30.4% 4 1

Isaiah’s Latest Chapter

This is not Thomas’ first rodeo

A well-seasoned former star who once finished fifth in MVP voting, Thomas has enjoyed an illustrious 11-year career to be proud of. After carving a growing role out with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, he came into full swing in Boston between 2015-2017.

He inspired the Celtics to multiple unlikely playoff runs, in the face of injury setbacks and personal tragedy.

Isaiah Thomas with the Boston Celtics Category 2014-2015 2015-2016 2016-2017 GP 21 82 76 MPG 26 32.2 33.8 PPG 19 22.2 28.9 APG 5.4 6.2 5.9 FG% 41% 42% 46%

Thomas’ most recent NBA appearance was during the 2021-22 season, when he played for the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Charlotte Hornets, bouncing around the league, unable to find a suitable consistent role. Though frequently targeted on defense, he didn’t struggle to put the ball in the hoop during the small sample size.

In the same season, he also competed in the G-League, playing four games with the Grand Rapids Gold and just pouring it in, recording an incredible average of 41.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

A Welcome Return

Thomas has been openly hopeful for a return for a while

The debut performance comes after the announcement of Thomas’ signing for the Stars on Tuesday, after going the entire 2022-23 season unsigned but publicly available for work. You only have to take a scroll of his social media accounts to see how candid he is about his desire to land back on an NBA roster.

In an interview on Friday, he shared his goals with Shams Charania, expressing his ability to serve as a leader, as well as an on-court contributor.

“Ultimately I’m just fighting for an opportunity, I’m just trying to show teams that I’m still able to produce on the court, but I’m also most importantly, I’m able to teach these young guys.”

Despite rumors of a move overseas, Thomas has been consistent in his dream to remain in the NBA, with his personal situation being paramount to his priorities. He also feels as though he would be able to help a playoff contender in this coming postseason.

Thomas's dedicated fans will pay close attention to his next G-League performance and hope that he can fulfill his dream of one more NBA run, but for now, can be satisfied by a reminder of what Thomas can do with the ball in his hands.