Alexander Isak's representatives have been left shocked, as Newcastle United have effectively ended contract negotiations with the striker for the time being after months of talks, according to TBR Football.

Isak has found some form in recent weeks after a slightly below-par start to the season, scoring in each of his last four appearances for the Magpies. Netting 21 Premier League goals last season, the Swedish number nine has become the talisman of Eddie Howe's side, and is thus said to be garnering interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

However, the 25-year-old is understood to be open to remaining at St. James Park, and has been locked in discussions with the club over a prospective new deal since the turn of the year. Despite this willingness to commit his future to the north-east club, Newcastle have reportedly not pushed forward with the agreement, due to a 'number of hurdles' that have emerged.

Isak Contract Talks Not Going Well

Newcastle don't deem it a priority

Signed from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 for £63 million, Isak has lit up the Premier League over the last two years, netting 35 goals in just 61 appearances in the competition. Named as the second-best striker in the English top flight right now and described as 'exceptional', the Sweden international's importance to Newcastle is apparent, and thus news of talks over a new contract would've encouraged the Toon faithful.

However, TBR Football report that Isak and his entourage have been left shocked, after issues have prevented an agreement from being reached. Howe has reportedly confirmed that these issues are 'PSR' related, and that because the forward is under contract until 2028, the club don't deem a renewal as a 'short-term' problem.

The outlet also suggest that a prospective release clause has also created division in the negotiations.

Isak, who is currently earning a purported £120,000 a week, could now push for a move away from Tyneside, with this wage certainly not reflective of a player of his calibre. TBR indicate that Liverpool are one of those most keen on the efficient finisher, while Chelsea and Manchester City are also long-term admirers.

It's also been revealed previously that Isak may push for a switch to Arsenal if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Isak's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.87 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.67

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024