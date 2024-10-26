Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak could push for a move away from the north-east next summer, if the Magpies don't qualify for the Champions League this season, with Arsenal lurking as a potential suitor, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Isak enjoyed a prolific 2023/24 campaign, scoring 21 goals in just 30 Premier League appearances, establishing himself as one of the best number nines in the English top flight. With Eddie Howe eager to continue building his project on Tyneside, the head coach will be desperate to keep hold of his talismanic figure for as long as possible.

However, reports have emerged suggesting that no contract negotiations have taken place between the Sweden international and the club since the summer. It's understood that Isak is reluctant to commit to a new long-term deal, as he wants to keep the possibility of a departure in the near future open to him.

Isak Could Push For a Move

Arsenal are interested

Thriving for Real Sociedad in Spain, Isak swapped the Basque Country for the north-east of England in the summer of 2022, joining Newcastle in a £58 million deal. Scoring ten goals in his debut campaign, the 25-year-old improved tenfold last season, netting 25 times in all competitions for Howe's side.

This outstanding form has inevitably sparked speculation surrounding his future, after the Magpies failed to secure a place in Europe, by finishing seventh. While initial discussions about a new deal took place towards the back end of last season, nothing materialised on this front, with both sides ultimately content with his current contract.

While this may suggest both parties are satisfied with Isak's current state of affairs, Hope has provided an update regarding the saga, suggesting that a move could be on the cards for the prolific forward in a future window. Writing for the Daily Mail, the reporter said:

"However, we have been told that the reason Isak’s camp did not want to extend is because of an ambition to play Champions League football, as well as emerging doubts over the speed of the project on Tyneside. If Newcastle do not qualify for Europe’s top competition this season, sources believe Isak’s camp will seek a move, with Arsenal having declared an interest.

Arsenal are said to be happy with Kai Havertz as their primary option up front, although Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Isak, and wants to provide Havertz with more serious competition.

Isak's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.87 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.67

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 26/10/2024