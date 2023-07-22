YouTube and Twitch star IShowSpeed became an instant Lionel Messi superfan after the Argentine star scored a brilliant last-minute winner for Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul on his debut.

Having left French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, Messi turned down a number of lucrative offers from various countries to sign for the Florida-based side.

A 20,000-capacity crowd showed up in force to watch the seven-time Ballon d'Or on his debut, not least A-list celebrities such as LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian.

In front of a party atmosphere, Messi duly delivered and produced another moment of magic that had fans inside the DRV PNK Stadium in awe, including Speed.

Messi scores incredible winner on debut

Though Messi started on the bench, he was introduced in the 54th minute, along with Sergio Busquets – another former Barcelona legend.

Messi only trained with his teammates for the first time on Tuesday but appeared to have an instant understanding with many players.

And with what ended up being one of the final kicks of the game, the forward curled in a stunning free-kick to clinch victory for his new side.

His goal sent fans into raptures and Inter Miami president David Beckham was nearly reduced to tears.

It's a goal that will undoubtedly only add to his legacy as one of the greatest footballers ever and a strike that Inter Miami fans will remember forever.

Check out Messi's stunning goal below:

VIDEO: Messi's brilliant goal vs Cruz Azul

Speed reacts to Messi's winning goal

Speed has made a name for himself as a Cristiano Ronaldo super fan and has frequently stressed how he believes the Portuguese striker is the best player of all time.

Last month, Speed finally got the chance to meet his idol and a clip of the two coming face-to-face almost broke the internet.

The YouTube star even opted to wear a Portugal shirt with Ronaldo's name inside the DRV PNK Stadium, while watching Messi make his debut.

But as the Argentine stepped up to take the free-kick in the final minute, Speed's mindset suddenly shifted.

"If Messi scores this free-kick, I'm a Messi fan," he stressed.

Messi then proceeded to curl his effort into the top corner – leaving Speed and the rest of the crowd stunned.

Then, out of nowhere, the social media star removed his Ronaldo jersey – unveiling an Inter Miami top with Messi's name beneath it.

Perhaps this is a sign that Speed has switched his allegiance to the Argentine now.

Or maybe it just means he appreciates that both players are generational talents.

We'll let you make your own minds up.

Check out the clip:

VIDEO: Speed takes off his Ronaldo shirt to reveal Messi jersey

What did Messi say?

Speaking afterwards, Messi said: "We wanted to start like this by giving these people a victory," said Messi.

"We knew that it was very important for us to start this championship in winning fashion. Luckily we were able to do it in the end, and I am very happy."

He added: "It is a huge joy to get this first victory after how we have done in the league.

"It is important to start winning, beyond the fact that it is another championship, for confidence it is very good to get victories."

Beckham also hailed the performance of Messi, stating: "To be honest, as soon as I saw the free-kick given I thought this is the way it's meant to end.

"Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio on the pitch, that's what they produce.

"It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that come down here to see Leo just step onto the pitch, let alone just do what he's done. It's a dream come true for everyone in this stadium to see.

"It's such a moment for this country, such a moment for this league."