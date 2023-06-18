Youtube star IShowSpeed finally got to meet his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday evening.

The online sensation has been to countless games featuring Ronaldo in the past year.

He had not had the pleasure of meeting his idol; until Saturday evening.

Speed was present at the Estádio da Luz to watch Portugal take on Bosnia and Herzogovina in their Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes as Portugal cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Speed meets Cristiano Ronaldo thanks to Rafael Leao

After the match, Speed waited patiently outside the stadium with the hopes of meeting his hero.

He managed to do so thanks to Rafael Leao.

Leao, who has appeared on Speed's live streams in the past, saw the American and greeted him.

Leao then made sure to stop Ronaldo's car so that Speed could meet his hero.

Speed couldn't contain his emotions as the 38-year-old got out of his car to greet him. Watch the moment below...

The two conversed for a minute, with Speed telling Ronaldo just how much he adored him for much of the time.

He also showed him a tattoo he had of Ronaldo and did his famous 'Siuuu' celebration with him.

Speed was extremely emotional for a few minutes after his hero departed.

The American proudly showed off images of him and Ronaldo on his Twitter page. His tweet went viral with over one million 'likes' and over 160k retweets at the time of writing.

What a moment and one that would not have been possible without the class actions of Leao.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo's appearance against Bosnia was the 199th time he has featured for Portugal.

He will be looking to win his 200th cap for his country when they take on Iceland for their Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday evening.

Portugal have won all three of their opening Group J matches and will be looking to extend their winning run in Reykjavík.