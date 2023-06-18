YouTuber IShowSpeed has gone viral for his bizarre interaction with Portuguese footballing legend, Rui Costa.

The internet sensation was in attendance for A Seleção’s 3-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday night.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for the hosts in their European Championship qualifying match just before half time.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes then added a second in the 77th minute, before doubling up in Lisbon in added time.

Speed’s interaction with Costa goes viral

YouTuber Speed watched the action from the stands of the Estadio da Luz.

He has previously gone viral for his love of Portugal’s star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, and has been at games before to see his idol play.

Last night proved to be special for the social media star too, as he finally got to meet his hero thanks to some help from Rafael Leao.

But that same night, Speed also got to meet more Portuguese football royalty when he flagged down Costa as the icon walked past him.

Now club president of Primeira Liga champions Benfica, the former AC Milan attacking midfielder made 94 appearances for the national side and scored 26 goals.

But Speed appears to have thought that he was the president of Portugal instead.

Initially appearing flustered as he approaches Costa, Speed then says to him, “President, president, president I love you.”

“I love you, can I take a picture with you?” he goes on to ask.

“I love you sir. Can I get citizenship? Can I get a hug?”

Perhaps he got confused by Costa’s title at Benfica.

Video: Speed’s brilliant interaction with Costa

The video has blown up on social media after it was uploaded, being viewed more than 1.8 million times and receiving more than 34 thousand likes.

Costa seemed more than happy to indulge Speed’s requests though, posing for a photo and hugging him with a smile on his face.

The whole episode left Speed jumping for joy. A lovely interaction between the pair.

What next for Portugal?

Victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina maintained Portugal’s perfect Group J record.

They now top their qualifying table with nine points, two clear of Slovakia in second place and five ahead of Luxembourg in third.

They appear to be on track to comfortably qualify for Euro 2024 and could take another step in the right direction when they face Iceland on Tuesday 20 June in Reykjavík.