Streamer ‘IShowSpeed’ has recently challenged 100m Olympic Champion Noah Lyles to a 50-metre dash, and the result was a lot closer than you would expect.

Speed has become pretty well known over the past couple of years, whether that’s through his pursuit of meeting his footballing idol Cristiano Ronaldo, or jumping over supercars driving at high speeds. In his latest escapade, he challenged Noah Lyles, the world’s fastest man, to a race - with the winner taking home $100,000.

IShowSpeed vs Noah Lyles

The race was over 50m rather than the traditional 100m