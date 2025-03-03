Summary John Cena's groundbreaking heel turn left fans speechless with hundreds of millions of views online.

This past weekend, the WWE Universe observed one of the most shocking segments in WWE history. As Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Rock, Elimination Chamber winner John Cena and Rhodes embraced, standing side by side in the face of the Final Boss. However, it turned out that Cena had already sold his soul and turned heel for the first time in his career.

Proceeding to beat down the Undisputed WWE Champion with the help of the Brahma Bull and Travis Scott, plenty of WWE Superstars responded to the moment, as well as Triple H. A moment that went viral, Royal Rumble entrant and streamer iShowSpeed reacted to the footage, and he was just as shocked as everyone else.

A moment that has already been regarded as the greatest heel turn in WWE history, it has reached a level of virality that WWE clips rarely do. With hundreds of millions of views across all platforms, the segment has had the WWE Universe equally speechless and in constant discourse about what they observed. Another entity that understands what it's like to pull in hundreds of millions of views is iShowSpeed. An entertaining character, the streamer has enjoyed numerous WWE experiences. In a good position to comment on what went down, the streamer has teased a return due to Cena's antics.

iShowSpeed Reacts to John Cena's Heel Turn

The streamer wants to help Cody Rhodes out

Credit: WWE

When Akira Tozawa was unable to compete at February's Royal Rumble, iShowSpeed shocked the world and entered the 30-man event. Proceeding to get speared out of his shoes by Bron Breakker, it was a moment that proved Speed's ability to entertain across various mediums. Having also encountered Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe have a soft spot for him. Streaming live on YouTube, iShowSpeed saw the clip and proceeded to react to it in front of his millions of subscribers. In shock at what he witnessed, the streamer teased coming back to the WWE.

“I got to balance the power, bro, I got to balance the power. Ain’t no way John Cena turned into the bad guy … John Cena has never been a bad guy a day in his life. I might have to put him in his place. He did that to Cody Rhodes.”

John Cena's WrestleMania 41 Plans

With Speed teasing coming back to stand up to Cena, the Champ will have his focus elsewhere. Emerging victorious in Toronto, Cena's single elimination against Seth Rollins was enough to book himself a WrestleMania match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. An encounter which is already intense for Cena it could be a record-breaking match.

As Cena walks into the Showcase of the Immortals in April, he will have the opportunity of leaving Vegas with his 17th World Championship. A record-breaking feat, it would see him break away from Ric Flair and lead the pack for most World Title reigns in WWE history. What will be the final WrestleMania of his in-ring career, it is easy to see why the Champ sold his soul.