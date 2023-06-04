Internet streamer IShowSpeed, or simply known as Speed, was just one of many notable names in attendance at yesterday’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium where Manchester City took on Manchester United.

Nobody at Wembley, or those watching at home, expected that after just 13 seconds, Manchester City would already be 1-0 up after an instinctive strike from City’s skipper İlkay Gündoğan from outside the box hit the top right-hand corner of David De Gea’s net.

It was the perfect start... if you supported the blue side of Manchester.

Speed's reaction to Gundogan's goal

Speed, who is a Manchester United supporter, was filming a video at kick-off as part of his vlog, and before he could even finish his first sentence, he had to react to a goal for the opposition side.

His reaction resonated with most Manchester United fans: “What the f***? What the f***? What the hell? ALREADY? ALREADY?”

Gündoğan’s 13-second opening goal was in fact the fastest FA Cup final goal in history, surpassing Louis Saha’s for Everton against Chelsea in 2009 which was scored in just 25 seconds.

As expected, Speed’s video went viral and received a lot of reaction on social media.

One user on Twitter commented: “Speed’s reaction to Man City’s first goal was pure fire! That electric energy had me on the edge of my seat.”

However, not all people were too impressed and are even going as far as to blame Speed himself for the loss.

One user on Twitter alluded to the fact that the Manchester United games that Speed has attended have all had some drama, most notably when he flew all the way to watch his idol Cristiano Ronaldo play back in November 2022, only to find out the Portuguese international wasn’t even in the squad.

“Speed jinxed this game by going there.”

Although Manchester United got back into the game thanks to a VAR intervention on a soft handball by Jack Grealish in the box leading to a Bruno Fernandes goal from the spot, it was the #8 wearing blue that got all the headlines again in the second half.

Another strike, albeit a miss-hit, from the outside of the box that looped over two Manchester United defenders before De Gea got a hand to it but couldn’t stop it from rolling into the net, ultimately sealed United’s fate and broke the hearts of fans around the world, including Speed.

With Manchester City winning the game 2-1, they picked up their second trophy of a possible three as they look to be the first team to achieve the treble since their rivals Manchester United way back in 1999.

For Manchester United fans, this was seemingly the best chance to stop City from achieving such a feat, but now it all comes down to Inter Milan.