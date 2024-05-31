Highlights Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier fight Saturday on an ESPN pay-per-view at UFC 302.

Ahead of the show, they faced-off Thursday in what became a tense moment.

This is exactly what was said during that face-off.

Islam Makhachev and UFC 302 opponent Dustin Poirier exchanged words during a tense face-off Thursday, just two days away from their UFC lightweight championship bout at the promotion's pay-per-view show on ESPN at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In a clip posted by ESPN, it's clear what they said to one another.

What Islam Makhachev And Dustin Poirier Said to Each Other

Makhachev appeared to take offense at what Poirier told him

Makhachev and Poirier come to blows Saturday in New Jersey after months of build-up, with the Russian fighter putting his UFC title on the line against long-time contender Poirier. It will prove to be a monumental battle for the 155-pound division, and could well be the toughest test of Makhachev's career.

Ahead of the fight, the pair faced-off — as is customary for bouts of this status. Those in attendance, together with fans watching at home on a live stream, could see how tense the mood was on stage. And ESPN was on hand to transcribe what was said as they were mere inches from one another.

"Long time no see," Makhachev said, to a confused Poirier, who said: "What's that?"

Here's how the rest of the conversation went:

Makhachev: Long time no see after Abu Dhabi.

Poirier: I didn't see you. I don't understand, [but], I'm going to knock you out Saturday.

Makhachev: How?

Poirier: Sleep. I'm going to sleep slap you.

Watch the full exchange right here:

Makhachev And Poirier Will Have One Final Face-Off on Friday

They will then fight for real on Saturday

Makhachev returns to the Octagon this weekend for the first time since his second successive victory over Alexander Volkanovski late, last year. Makhachev won the UFC lightweight strap after submitting Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, and scored a brace of wins over Volkanovski the following year.

Poirier, like Oliveira and Volkanovski, is yet another top tier challenger who has the ability to push Makhachev all the way, having competed admirably against Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, and, most recently, Benoit Saint-Denis. He's even fought Makhachev's mentor and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov, so the Dagestani team know all about the Louisiana native.

UFC 302 is a stacked night of fights and features the following bouts, in addition to Makhachev vs Poirier.

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa — middleweight

Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk — middleweight

Niko Price vs Alex Morono — welterweight

Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos — welterweight

The event airs on ESPN as a pay-per-view and precedes other events in June including two Fight Night shows, a UFC on ABC event broadcast from Saudi Arabia, and Conor McGregor's comeback against Michael Chandler at the end of the month.