The UFC will kick off its 2025 pay-per-view calendar by hosting its debut card at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The fight card highlights the impressive Dagestani fight scene as Umar Nurmagomedov fights for the UFC Bantamweight Championship in the co-main event against Merab Dvalishviili, before Islam Makhachev defends his UFC Lightweight Championship against Arman Tsarukyan in the evening's main event.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan are no strangers to one another. They have even met previously inside the UFC Octagon. Just under six years ago, the pair served as the co-main event on a Fight Night event in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Makhachev emerged victorious in a bout that marked Tsarukyan's promotional debut. Their first clash also won Fight of the Night honours, meaning that their rematch is also likely to be an entertaining watch.

Tsarukyan has earned his way back into title contention, winning nine of his 10 fights since his initial setback at the hands of Makhachev. The Armenian overcame former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveria at UFC 300 to secure his title shot, taking the bout by split decision after slithering out of multiple submission attempts from his Brazilian opponent.

Related Bookmakers Expect 5 New UFC Champions in 2025 Bookmakers expect up to five new UFC champions in 2025, and some are shocking.

However, Makhachev is on a fearsome winning streak of his own, which currently stands at 14 fights. Most recently, he defeated Dustin Poirier to retain his championship at UFC 302.

One man's rich vein of form must come to an end on the 18th of January as Makhachev and Tsarukyan meet again. Here's everything you need to know about the two fighters ahead of their much-anticipated rematch.