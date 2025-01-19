LOS ANGELES — Islam Makhachev made quick work of late replacement opponent Renato Moicano at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, the 18th of January, atop the UFC 311 pay-per-view event on ESPN in the US.

Moicano had the chance of a lifetime, but it was albeit one that was thrust upon him at the eleventh hour, as the reigning champion's original opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, withdrew from the contest on Friday, little more than 24 hours away from the fight, citing a back injury. With Moicano already on weight, and on the card — due to fight Beneil Dariush — the surging Brazilian was offered the shot at the the big show.

Unfortunately for him, Makhachev romped to a routine win in the very first round.

Islam Makhachev & Renato Moicano's professional MMA records (as of 19/01/25) Islam Makhachev Renato Moicano Fights 28 27 Wins 27 20 Losses 1 6 Draws 0 1

Islam Makhachev Dominated Renato Moicano

It was all over as early as the first