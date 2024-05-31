Highlights New UFC gloves will debut at the big UFC 302 show Saturday in New Jersey.

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be amongst the first to wear them, as he defends his title against Dustin Poirier in the main event.

Makhachev expressed concern about the new UFC gloves being stiffer, leading to more cuts, and less comfort for fighters.

The newly designed UFC gloves will officially be used for the first time Saturday at the UFC 302 event in New Jersey. One half of the main event, Islam Makhachev, has voiced concerns on the new gloves, after using them in training.

Islam Makhachev Speaks About the New UFC Gloves

The new gloves will debut this weekend at UFC 302

The UFC will debut new gloves this weekend and UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has provided a first-hand opinion on what the new gloves are like, how they differ from the old gloves, and how they will change fights moving forward. In an interview with Sport 24, Makhachev detailed some of the changes which have been made to the UFC's gloves.

“The new gloves are very stiff. They will cause more cuts, as the previous UFC gloves were softer. These are stiffer. They don’t let you fully open your hand just to make sure the fingers don’t extend straight forward.”

One of the changes to the gloves has been made to stop athletes from fighting with an open hand, which led to an influx of eye pokes. The UFC made a change to the gloves seemingly in an attempt to limit eye pokes, but now Makhachev is complaining that the new gloves curve the fighters' fingers down. Though this will stop those kinds of fouls, it may be an uncomfortable fit for the fighters.

The UFC lightweight champion also claimed that the old UFC gloves were a lot softer than the new ones and said that this "will cause more cuts." He detailed the extra fabric around the finger holes as to what could cause more cuts with the new gloves. This could be a problem, especially with glancing punches which may catch fighters in or around the eye. This could cause cuts in awkward positions, which could, unfortunately, cause more doctor stoppages.

Another change which the gloves will see at UFC 302 is that for title fights, the gloves will now be gold. Makhachev revealed he has plans to frame the new gloves with his title belt.

“I am going to frame them next to the belt as the first golden gloves in the UFC. I believe that means a lot.”

The New Technology and Changes In the New UFC Gloves

There have been some subtle visual changes as well as a lot of technical changes to the gloves

A big talking point around the new UFC gloves is that they are actually lighter than the old UFC gloves. Traditional MMA gloves are four ounces, however, the newly designed gloves are just 3 ounces, as spoken about by Conor McGregor recently. McGregor believes that for power punchers, the weight change in the gloves will make a huge difference.

There have been many changes made to the gloves for functionality and comfort for the fighters. The main changes are the weight drop, extra padding on the sides of the gloves to protect bones, the structure of the glove to stop eye pokes, as well as the lack of seams on the gloves which will minimize cuts and abrasions, according to the UFC, despite Islam Makhachev saying otherwise.