Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes Dustin Poirier's resume is a lot higher than Islam Makhachev's ahead of the pair's mouthwatering lightweight showdown this weekend.

Poirier comes into the clash off the back of a sensational knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis in March. The American, who looked tired, was on the jaws of suffering yet another defeat against the rising contender.

However, his experience shone through, a huge left hook marked the beginning of the end for 'God of War.' A beautiful right hook soon after sent the Frenchman to the floor, forcing the referee to wave off the fight in the second round.

As for Makhachev, he secured an epic knockout victory against Volkanovski at UFC 294 back in October in his last fight and has recently shown off his incredible power to MMA fans ahead of the clash with 'The Diamond.'

Despite the current lightweight champion picking up some impressive wins recently, Bisping - who is regarded as one of the best British MMA fighters of all time - insists that Poirier's is far better. Speaking on his “Believe You Me” podcast, the Brit said: “When you look at the record of Dustin Poirier and you compare it to Islam Makhachev’s, Dustin’s record smokes Islam’s – which sounds like I’m being disrespectful to Islam. I’m not

"But when you look at Islam: (He) fought Bobby Green, then it was for the belt against (Charles) Oliveira, then twice against (Alexander) Volkanovski.

“When you look at Poirier, I mean, it’s insane: Max Holloway multiple times, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor three times, Jim Miller, Dan Hooker, Oliveira, (Michael) Chandler, Gaethje again, Benoit Saint-Denis. In terms of experience, he’s fought the tougher guys. I think that’s fair to say. Now, competition in common, Islam beat Charles Oliveira whereas Dustin lost.”

Here, we take a look at the two resumes of Makhachev and Poirier and see how they compare ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view card.

Islam Makhachev's Resume

The Russian has beaten some top names recently

Since signing for the UFC in 2015, Makhachev has been a breath of fresh air for the organisation. Bar suffering a shock defeat in his second outing in the promotion, the Russian has looked unstoppable.

That said, it wasn't always plain sailing for the Dagestani native. Khabib Nurmagomedov's prodigy showed his class right from the word go; however, he rarely tested himself against high-level opponents for a while, particularly while Khabib was champion of the 155-pound division.

Despite impressive wins over Drew Dober and Thiago Moises, his first real test in the UFC came in 2021 - six years after he was signed by the company. The Russian also beat Arman Tsarukyan - who now looks set to fight for the title in the near future - in 2019.

That said, Tsarukyan was making his UFC debut at the age of 22 and made a good account of himself against the current 155-pound champion.

Makhachev's first proper test came against a tough, gritty fighter in Dan Hooker. The Russian passed the test with flying colours - submitting 'Hangman' in the first round at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

His next fight was supposed to be against Beneil Dariush, headlining a UFC Fight Night card; however, the latter pulled out just 10 days before the contest. Bobby Green stepped in on short notice - with Makhachev going on to knock 'King' out in the first round.

Many were surprised to see Islam handed a title shot with Charles Oliveira next at UFC 280 in 2022. Despite all the doubters, when the lights were bright, Makhachev delivered a career-best performance to become the new 155-pound champion.

His two title defences since have both come against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski - with the 32-year-old winning via decision and KO respectively.

Islam Makhachev's best wins in the UFC Opponent Date Method of victory Arman Tsarukyan 20/04/2019 Decision Dan Hooker 30/10/2021 Submission (First Round) Bobby Green 26/02/2022 KO (First Round) Charles Oliveira 22/10/2022 Submission (Second Round) Alexander Volkanovski 12/02/2023 Decision Alexander Volkanovski 21/10/2023 KO (First Round)

Dustin Poirier's Resume

'The Diamond' has fought so many legends

'The Diamond' has been around the block for quite some time and has claimed that the showdown with Makhachev could be his last-ever fight.

Many may not know that the American started his career as a featherweight. However, his best work has come at 155. Since returning to lightweight in 2015, Poirier has been involved in so many battles.

His first most notable win in the division came in 2016 when he knocked Bobby Green out in the first round. In his following six fights that followed, he defeated the likes of Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez.

The win over Alvarez earned him a crack at the interim lightweight belt against Max Holloway. The pair fought at featherweight early on in their careers; however, this time around, both men were in their prime. In what was a back-and-forth war, Poirier showed why he's one of the best in the world and managed to grind out the decision win - arguably one of the most impressive wins on his resume.

The fight earned him a crack at undisputed glory but he fell short against Khabib in 2019. He got back to winning ways in his next bout against Dan Hooker. Then came the two epic showdowns with Conor McGregor.

Poirier's class and dominance were on display in Abu Dhabi - shocking the world when he knocked out the Irishman in the second round. The pair went toe-to-toe again in July 2021, six months on from the second contest.

In the trilogy, despite McGregor suffering a brutal leg injury, Poirier was teeing off on the former two-division champion and was in cruise control before being awarded the victory.

The 35-year-old has only won twice since the trilogy with McGregor, a submission victory over Michael Chandler and a knockout over Benoit Saint-Denis earlier this year. That said, given how long Poirier has been in the sport, it's no surprise to see that his resume is much better than Makhchev's.

Dustin Poirier's best wins in the UFC Opponent Date Method of victory Bobby Green 04/06/2016 Decision Anthony Pettis 11/11/2017 Submission (Round Three) Justin Gaethje 14/04/2018 TKO (Round Four) Eddie Alvarez 28/07/2018 KO (First Round) Max Holloway 13/04/2019 Decision Conor McGregor 24/01/2021 TKO (Second Round) Conor McGregor 10/07/2021 TKO (First Round) Michael Chandler 12/11/2022 Submission (Third Round)