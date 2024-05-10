Highlights Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier on June 1.

Ahead of the UFC 302 event, Makhachev made a prediction over how the bout will go.

Makhachev is happy to defend his title against Poirier, and even Arman Tsarukyan but after that he said he wants to compete at welterweight.

Ahead of his upcoming UFC lightweight title defense against veteran Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1, Islam Makhachev has given a very specific prediction on how the fight will play out.

Islam Makhachev Gives UFC 302 Prediction

The Russian warns Poirier not to fall into old habits

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Islam Makhachev of Russia compete against Davi Ramos of Brazil in their Lightweight Bout during the UFC 242 event at The Arena on September 07, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Islam Makhachev makes the third defense of his UFC lightweight title against fan favourite Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier on June 1. The sudden announcement of came as a big surprise to people, as going into UFC 300, UFC president Dana White claimed that the winner of Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan, which took place on the card, would fight Makhachev for the title next. However, due to Tsarukyan turning down the chance to have a quick turnaround, the opportunity arose for Dustin Poirier to fight for the undisputed lightweight championship for the second time in his career, despite defeating Benoit Saint Denis who wasn't even ranked inside the top-10 at lightweight at the time.

Ahead of the Poirier fight, Makhachev spoke to Yahoo Sports and provided a very specific prediction of what will happen in his fight against 'The Diamond.'

“We will start and I will try to take him down. He will try to get me in a guillotine. I will defend the guillotine. I will give him a couple punches. He will give his back, then I will finish.”

This prediction from Makhachev comes off the back of Poirier's performance against Saint Denis at UFC 299 where the American attempted a guillotine choke three times, which were all unsuccessful despite his corner telling him between rounds to not attempt the guillotine. Luckily for Poirier, this wasn't a deciding factor in the fight as he secured a round two KO victory over the Frenchman to get back to winning ways.

Makhachev went on to speak about Poirier's guillotine and said he will not be the fighter he finishes with the guillotine choke.

“One day maybe, I hope (Poirier) will finish his guillotine on someone. But it’s not going to be me.”

Islam Makhachev Targets Fight Against Leon Edwards

Makhachev believes he needs his chance for a second belt

Despite Islam Makhachev only having two successful title defences so far, he is already planning to move up in weight and challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship.

Again, speaking to Yahoo Sports, Makhachev expressed his desire to get through a few more contenders at 155, then eventually move up to 170.

“I have some job in this division. I don’t want to give some chance to people from the other division. I already gave Volkanovski two chances. Now I need my chance for a second belt. In my division I think, honestly, I have Dustin and then Arman and then I’m done. We don’t have some new opponent who deserves a title fight. Then I will be ready to fight the champion at 170."