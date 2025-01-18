The UFC 311 event was thrown into temporary dissaray one day before it's due to begin Saturday, the 18th of January, as main event fighter Arman Tsarukyan, who was scheduled to challenge the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, withdrew from the bout on Friday, citing a back injury.

With Makhachev in the headline spot, it left the UFC scrambling to find a replacement opponent for Makhachev, or bump co-feature fighters Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov to the main event spot. Fortunately, top UFC brass had Renato Moicano further down the card, who happily jumped at the chance to take on the Russian. Moicano's initial opponent, Beneil Dariush, will no longer fight on the card.

Islam Makhachev Appears to Hope Dana White Has Learned a Lesson

It's a simultaneous message to everybody else in the UFC roster, too