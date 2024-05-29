Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in Islam Makhachev's corner at UFC 302 this weekend, hoping to help coach his friend to victory against Dustin Poirier.

Before retiring, Khabib was a dominant force in the UFC lightweight division with an undefeated record and a Hall of Fame induction.

Makhachev vs Poirier headlines UFC 302 for the lightweight title.

Islam Makhachev has confirmed that UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his corner this weekend at UFC 302 for his lightweight title fight against Dustin Poirier, a man that Khabib himself has defeated inside the Octagon.

Khabib, arguably the greatest MMA lightweight of all time, retired from the sport after losing his father in 2020. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was not only his coach, but also a major influence on his career. To honour his father’s legacy, Khabib turned to coaching, and for a while, coached and cornered Makhachev, but ultimately took a step back from that in 2022.

However, the Russian fighter will return to the Octagon as a cornerman this weekend in Newark, New Jersey, in hopes to retain Makhachev’s lightweight title against Poirier.

Khabib in Makhachev's Corner at UFC 302

The UFC posted a video on X of Makhachev signing posters ahead of the much anticipated fight, telling the cameras: “The Eagle has landed in Jersey City. He’s going to be in my corner. Honestly, I’m very happy because he’s one of the best coaches, brother, friend. That’s it."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Islam Makhachev is currently on a 13-fight win streak heading into UFC 302.

Khabib's Own Career in the UFC

The Russian's legendary career saw him make his debut in 2008, and over his 12 years of professional fighting, he became undisputed UFC lightweight champion, and defended his title against MMA greats such as Conor McGregor, which was one of the highest-grossing UFC fights ever, Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. His relentless grappling and ground control became iconic features of his fighting style, and one of the reasons he was unbeatable throughout his career.

Khabib's professional MMA record 29 fights 29 wins 0 losses By knockout 8 0 By submission 11 0 By decision 10 0

The fighter also finished his professional career with a perfect record of 29 wins and ZERO losses, and he currently holds the record for most takedowns in a single UFC fight, achieving 21 against Abel Trujillo at UFC 160. The Russian athlete was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 as recognition for his invaluable contributions to the sport.

’The Eagle’ is known for his determination and dominance in his fighting style, so it will be interesting to see if he passes that style onto his fighter Makhachev this weekend. This isn't the first time that the Russian has been in the corner for his friend, as he was there back at UFC 280, when Makhachev first won the UFC lightweight title back in 2022.

This weekend, Dustin Poirier will be looking to strip Makhachev of his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 302. Currently, Makhachev is favourite to win considering he already holds the title and has an almost-perfect record of just one loss among his 25 wins. Poirier, on the other hand, is considered the underdog for this weekend’s fight, having been defeated twice in his last four professional fights.