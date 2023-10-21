Highlights Islam Makhachev delivers a stunning head kick knockout against Alexander Volkanovski in round one of their UFC 294 bout.

This rematch follows their close fought affair in UFC 284, with Makhachev now taking the win decisively in one round.

Makhachev backs Volkanovski against the fence, unleashes a devastating head kick, leaving his opponent unconscious on the mat. Brutal finish.

Islam Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in round one of their bout at UFC 294, turning his legs to jelly with one of the cleanest head kicks that you will ever see. The two men were facing off in the Octagon for a second time following an injury to Charles Oliveira in the build-up to the event.

The first fight between the duo at UFC 284 was a close fought affair which went the distance, with Makhachev getting the better of the featherweight on points. However, he did not leave the result to the judges this time around, and needed just one round to knock his opponent out cold.

With two minutes left on the clock, Makhachev had backed Volkanovski up so that he was close to to the fence. With nowehere to go, the lightweight champion unleashed a devastating head kick which connected with his opponent perfectly.

The Australian had no idea where he was as he collapsed to the mat, with Makhachev finishing the bout with some punches on the ground. Brutal from the champion. Check out the KO for yourselves below.

Video: Makhachev knocks Volkanovski out

More to follow...

