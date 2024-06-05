Highlights Islam Makhachev retained his UFC lightweight title in style Saturday with a fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier.

If Makhachev keeps this winning run going, he'll continue to shatter records.

He may even surpass the legacy Khabib Nurmagomedov set. What is for certain, though, is that Islam is already far more exciting than his mentor.

Islam Makhachev is hot off another UFC lightweight title defense over Dustin Poirier. The Dagestani powerhouse won Saturday at UFC 302 with a fifth-round submission to remind everyone that he remains the pound-for-pound king. Whisper it quietly, but he may even, one day, surpass the legacy set by his friend, mentor, and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 from pro MMA forever after dominating dangerous fighter Justin Gaethje, and has been a supportive coach for Makhachev ever since. Though Nurmagomedov is considered the best UFC lightweight of all-time, Makhachev brings a different skill set to the table. See below why the current UFC lightweight champ brings a more entertaining fighting style to the table than his predecessor.

5 Willingness to strike

Islam Makhachev is more comfortable in kickboxing range than Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown only flashes of his striking abilities over the course of his 12-year professional career. Early on, “The Eagle” appeared incompetent on the feet, and it would just be a matter of time before he’d drag his opponent to the mats, but in his fights against Conor McGregor and Al Iaquinta, Nurmagomedov was able to hang when the fight was on the feet.

When it comes to Makhachev, he is much looser in stand-up exchanges. His kickboxing ability is more fluid, enabling him to pull off sneaky head kick KOs like the one we saw at UFC 294 against Alexander Volkanovski. Even this past weekend, many believed that Dustin Poirier’s only way to win would be if the fight stayed on the feet, but ironically, Makhachev out-landed his challenger in the significant strike department by a large margin.

4 Career Finishes

Makhachev and Nurmagomedov have same finishes and Islam is not done yet

As of today, the two elite lightweights are tied in total career finishes (KO/SUB) at 15. It’s safe to say that Makhachev will surpass his team-mate perhaps this year, as he is still only 32-years old. Makhachev is a ferocious grappler like Khabib, but has more weapons at his disposal when it comes to striking.

His base is sambo — an intense submission grappling art — but Makhachev does not need the fight to find the floor for him to find a path to victory. Some of his recent opponents, like Charles Oliviera, Volkanovski and Poirier all heavily rely on their punches and kicks to set the tone for the fight. Islam has not only walked through their best offensive offerings, but he has put some leather on their faces as well. If Khabib were to get tagged while messing around on his feet, he’d default back to grappling. Makhachev is a more well-rounded fighter.

3 Win Streaks

Both men have put together winning streaks of more than 10 each

Khabib started and ended his career with a “0” in the second column of his record. Right now, he is the greatest UFC lightweight that has ever fought for the promotion, but Makhachev is quickly closing in on his records. With one more successful title defense, Islam Makhachev will pass BJ Penn and Nurmagomedov for the all-time record of title defenses. As seen above, Makhachev is already top dog when it comes to the greatest UFC lightweight win streak.

With his win at UFC 302, Makhachev is encroaching on truly hollowed territory. Not losing since 2015, which led to 14-straight wins, the elite Dagestani fighter is one win away from tying UFC welterweight great Kamaru Usman and two wins away from tying UFC middleweight great Anderson Silva. It won’t get any easier from here, but Makhachev has a real chance at capturing another record for his resume over the next year.

2 Blood sport

During Khabib’s career he used his grappling to avoid getting hit

Incredibly, Nurmagomedov didn’t spill a drop of blood in the UFC’s cage. His swarming style led to one-sided traffic in fights that had him positionally dominating the grappling exchanges with little to no room for his opponents to breathe. While it’s an impressive style, similar to that of his idol Georges St-Pierre, it may have been hard to consume for the average MMA fan.

On the other hand, Makhachev is willing to trade with any and all opponents. Despite suffering a blood-squirting cut to his eyebrow from a perfectly placed Poirier elbow, Makhachev did not shoot for a takedown, but instead, remained patient and hung in there like a veteran boxer. Fight fans are growing more and more appreciative of Makhachev’s style.

1 Champ-champ

Makhachev has stated several times that he will move up a weight class

Khabib’s reign at lightweight was spectacular. His ability to maneuver opponents with his all-worldly grappling will be studied for decades. His presence and will to win is something that can never be measured, but in an era of so many fighters taking the dive or the leap to another weight class to become a two-division champion, Nurmagomedov never tested those waters.

For Makhachev, he has made it known that he wants the opportunity to fight for the UFC’s welterweight strap. Right now, Britain’s Leon Edwards is the 170-pound king, but that hasn’t stopped Makhachev from calling him out. Makhachev is tall and muscular for the 155-weight division, and it would be fascinating to see how he fills out with the extra weight to play with. However, Makhachev may run into the same problem that Khabib may have run into during his time. Former UFC champ Usman and current challenger Belal Muhammad are managed by the same manager that represents Khabib and Islam, so champ-champ status isn’t a foregone conclusion.