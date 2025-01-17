Islam Makhachev has reacted to the viral video of former UFC fighter and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov being kicked off a Frontier Airlines plane.

The video in question shows a heated exchange between Khabib and a Frontier Airlines staff member. The former fighter is shown to have been told he cannot sit in the exit row and either has to move seats or be removed from the plane. It appears that the Russian refused to comply, which led to a supervisor being called and escorting him off the plane.

Makhachev and Daniel Cormier were discussing the incident during media duties ahead of UFC 311, where both individuals were confused as to why he was kicked off in the first place. They saw it as an act of disrespect, but this didn't stop Makhachev from making a light-hearted dig at Cormier.

He said: "I understand if if they kick you out from this emergency exit because you are so big."

Cormier responded with a laugh, saying: "Don't do that, don't be disrespectful. Don't be disrespectful!"

The American then went on to claim he would be able to help out by using his strength to pull the bar, to which Makhachev replied with: "You are a little bit big. You cannot move too much."

Khabib & Frontier Airlines React to Incident

Both released statements telling their side of the story