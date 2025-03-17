Islam Makhachev is not interested in a defence of his UFC lightweight title against Ilia Topuria, according to a report on comments made by his team.

Topuria has been calling the Russian for a fight ever since he defended his UFC featherweight belt successfully against Max Holloway at UFC 308, and has since then announced that he'd be vacating the title ahead of a move up to the lightweight class.

Yet, according to TASS Sport, Makhachev isn't willing to give the Georgian a shot at his title until he has proven himself in the lightweight division, despite his recent record as a champion in a different weight class.

“Islam has not agreed to this fight. He maintains the position that Topuria needs to earn a title shot [at 155].”

Islam Makhachev's Team Name Ideal Next Opponent

They don't want to fight Ilia Topuria next

Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, has gone on record to say that he would prefer Justin Gaethje as his fighter's next opponent, finding the American to be a more suitable opponent at this period in time.

Islam Makhachev & Ilia Topuria's professional MMA records (as of 17/03/25) Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria Fights 28 16 Wins 27 16 Losses 1 0

Mendez, who also coached former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, said this in an interview with Submission Radio: “Fantastic. Then it’s Justin Gaethje. We’ll focus on Justin Gaethje. That would be, ideally for us, the perfect match-up based on where his standing is and what he’s done. He’s a big, known guy and Islam hasn’t fought him, so he’s perfect.

“Let’s focus on whoever the UFC decides, because I’m not even going to talk about something that’s not even there. What is there, is what Dana talked about. So me, I’d rather focus on what Dana said.”