Islam Makhachev, the UFC lightweight champion, has provided an update on when he'll be back after recovering from an injury, and against whom he'll most likely be defending his title belt.

The sport's pound-for-pound No.1-fighter last fought in June when he defeated Dustin Poirier in the fifth round with a brabo choke to earn a performance-related bonus. Victory came at a cost for Makhachev as he suffered a torn ligament in his hand, preventing him from being able to participate at the UFC 308 card in Abu Dhabi, which instead has a headline fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight championship.

Makhachev expects to have recovered from his injury and be able to fight once more in the coming months.

Islam Makhachev's Return to The Octagon

Dominant lightweight could fight by the end of the year, or January, he said

Speaking to Russian reporter Igor Lazorin in a video on Instagram, Makhachev said:​​​​

"​​​I have a small injury now but I’m finishing up my treatment and I’ll be ready around the end of the year, beginning of [next] year, January."

Makhachev fought just once in 2024 but twice last year and, should he be fighting fit by the start of 2025, it could be a year that he competes twice in once again.

Makhachev has already beaten three of the current top-5 fighters in the 155-pound division, with only No.3-ranked Justin Gaethje, and No.1 challenger Arman Tsarukyan left before he might have to start lapping the opposition. The fighter, though, expects one fighter in particular to be his opponent when he returns.

Makhachev Lines up Arman Tsarukuyan

The division's No.1-contender is likely next, champ says

As for who is next, Makhachev said:

"Most likely Tsarukyan — the No. 1 contender now."

UFC has already built cards for its marquee offerings in October and November, with a possible vacancy in the main event for UFC 310. But that end-of-year pay-per-view in Las Vegas lands on December 7, and that may be too soon for Makhachev.

The probable date for UFC 311 could be January 18, giving Makhachev a greater runway to recover from his hand injury and prepare for Tsakuryan, at the UFC's annual event in Anaheim, California. GIVEMESPORT understands, though, that there are plans for a Saudi Arabia event on February 1, which could be far more suitable as Makhachev has a significant following in the Middle East, having fought four times in Abu Dhabi.