Highlights Islam Makhachev has defended his most recent opponent, Dustin Poirier, after a Russian reporter tried to make him look bad.

In a clip that has gone viral on Reddit, the lightweight champion was quick to defend the American, who was criticised for the slur he used during the pre-fight press conference.

Despite the heated build-up, everything remained respectful and above board between Makhachev and Poirier.

Islam Makhachev has returned home to Russia following his win over Dustin Poirier last weekend at UFC 302 and the Russian has gone viral for shutting down a reporter who claimed 'The Diamond' was "pretty aggressive" in the lead-up to their fight.

Despite the fight now being in the rearview mirror, Makhachev returned home this week following the third successful defence of his UFC lightweight title against Poirier, last Saturday at UFC 302, and was bombarded by questions from reporters regarding 'The Diamond.' Most notably, the Russian was asked a question by a reporter who tried to claim that Poirier was "pretty aggressive" in the build-up to their fight.

Despite the staredown between Makhachev and Poirier at last week's pre-fight press conference getting extremely frosty from out of nowhere, the champion shut the reporter down and instead defended the American in his response.

Video: Islam Makhachev Defends Dustin Poirier

The reporter asked: "Poirier was pretty aggressive in the build-up. How did you react to it?" To which Makhachev responded by saying the following:

"He wasn't aggressive. He used an American slang at the press conference. They don't put any meaning into it. Poirier is a very respectful man. He came up to me after the weigh-ins to explain that he didn't mean anything bad. He approached me in the cage as well. He asked my manager to try to explain to me that the word doesn't have a bad meaning."

Despite the very late pre-fight build which got quite frosty between the two, it was great to see Makhachev and Poirier show each other so much respect after their fight last weekend, which the Russian won via fifth-round submission to claim the third consecutive successful defence of his UFC lightweight title.

What Did Poirier Say to Makhachev Before UFC 302

Even though Makhachev defended Poirier and claimed he wasn't aggressive during the build-up of the fight, it is impossible to deny that during their face-off following the pre-fight press conference last Thursday, that there was some aggressive tension between the two following the misunderstanding from Makhachev after a word which Poirier used, directed at him in the face-off.

In footage released by UFC president Dana White, 'The Diamond' used the word "motherf*****" when facing off with Makhachev.

The word which Poirier used is commonly used in American slang, and even though it is not a pleasant or respectful word, it is used so regularly by Americans that most people just toss the word around without really any meaning or substance.

Shortly after the face-off, as Makhachev stated, Poirier approached his opponent's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, to apologise and explain to the Russian that the word he used was not meant to be directed at him in an offensive or insulting manner.