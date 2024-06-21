Highlights Islam Makhachev has taken a swipe at Conor McGregor after the latter withdrew from his scheduled showdown with Michael Chandler.

The Irishman withdrew from the bout after suffering an injury to his left foot in preparation for the bout.

McGregor claims he got injured during a training session and admitted that he damaged his toe after failing to wear the full protective gear.

McGregor recently took to social media and shared pictures of his injury after UFC legend Chael Sonnen remarkably claimed that the Irishman may not be injured and instead is in rehab for substance abuse.

Sonnen started the rumours on an episode of 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' co-hosted by former two-division UFC champion, Daniel Cormier.

Speaking on his ESPN show, Sonnen said the following: “McGregor’s not hurt. I don’t know if we’re making TV here, how much we’re supposed to play along. Conor McGregor is not injured, and it’s a very tough spot when he has the people that are coming out speaking for him that have been filled in, and they’ve all sworn to secrecy.”

Sonnen then went on to double down on his claim that McGregor is not really injured and said: "What incredible irony, that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side (McGregor) is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol.”

Islam Makhachev Trolls Conor McGregor After Seeing the Irishman's Injury

The Russian star didn't hold back at all

In a post uploaded to social media, McGregor hit back at Sonnen and shared a few pictures of the injury he suffered ahead of his scheduled return.

Taking to X - formerly known as Twitter - McGregor tweeted: "Chael shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from ground and pound." The post then featured three images of the injury he suffered to his left foot.

One of the pictures uploaded to social media shows one of his toes looking severely bruised, as well as an X-ray showing off the damage he suffered.

Despite the nasty looking toe, McGregor's rival, Makhachev, wasn't convinced by the injury at all and took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to share his thoughts.

Makhachev posted: "You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken,'' along with a chicken emoji. The Russian star could face off with the Irishman in the near future, provided McGregor secures a win on his return to the cage.

The lightweight champion is coming off a victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 earlier this month and is waiting on a fresh challenge as he bids to keep a hold of the 155-pound title.

The Russian's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently did an interview with Submission Radio and alluded to the idea of a match-up between McGregor and the current lightweight champion Makhachev.

Talking about the idea, Abdelaziz said: “It’s a crazy sport, Conor might go in there (and) knockout Chandler in the first round, and then you know he’s one of the biggest stars in the sport. Like him or hate him, he is. If he tells the UFC ‘Hey, I want a title shot, Islam wants a title shot’- that can be your next title shot, Islam is not going to say no to this fight."

As well as his post to X, McGregor has taken to Instagram and revealed how he suffered the injury which led to his bout with Chandler being postponed.

The 35-year-old - who turns 36 next month - claims he got injured during a training session and admitted that he damaged his toe after failing to wear the full protective gear.

"Man we were so f*****g super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take,'' he said. "I want that new Bugatti how I gone justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights. We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean.

"It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back.

After admitting that he needs only a few weeks to recover, McGregor will be looking to return to the cage later this year. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated that McGregor will be pushing to return sometime in July, but an August / September fight date is more realistic.

McGregor concluded: "I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract. I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time. Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest. Ya know yaself. But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not."